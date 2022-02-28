In graduate school, two concepts were instilled into my classmates and me. The first concept was that our experience was not about the product but rather about “the process.” For example, as we struggled to make lego Mindstorm robots work, we’d get frustrated as we focused on the distance between us and our end goal.
However, it was in those moments we were encouraged to say, “It’s the process.” This mindfulness permitted us to focus on the task at hand, instead of just trying to fulfill our objective. We’d reflect, discuss, return to the drawing board, and try again.
The second concept was that we needed to become accustomed to a concept known as “hard fun.” The theory called the Zone of Optimal Confusion essentially defines the space between a challenge that is difficult enough to keep the pursuer engaged, but not so challenging that the pursuer is overwhelmed to the point of relenting. The concept of “hard fun” essentially basks in that space.
So, what do these concepts have to do with the Academic Technology Department at Bakersfield College? Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we in the Academic Technology Department at Bakersfield College were working with and conducting workshops for faculty looking to improve their pedagogical practices by integrating technological tools to help engage their students. We focused on both face-to-face and online class settings. Assistance was offered to all faculty, but those who attended most frequently were what Everette Rogers’ theory on the Diffusion of Innovations would categorize as “innovators” and “early adopters.”
Then, at the start of the spring 2020 semester, everything drastically changed. The pandemic began, the lockdown took place, and faculties’ preferences for technology were moot. Suddenly, everyone was thrust into teaching in a modality that was almost exclusively online, and so, technology became an absolute necessity.
The Academic Technology Department was called up to center-stage and our “hard fun” was about to begin. As a member of the Academic Technology Department, I can tell you we were immediately faced with the question: How do we assist in preparing our campus faculty to teach in a modality where the familiarity with technology and teaching online had such a wide range of experience? The answer we found was nested in modeling modalities. “It’s the process.”
Bakersfield College began to offer classes through a series of modalities, namely asynchronous online and synchronous through Zoom. Asynchronous formats meant that some classes were hosted entirely online, and students could interact with course content at their own pace within the deadlines assigned by their faculty. Meanwhile, synchronous Zoom sessions meant that faculty and students were in class at the same time, but rather than being in a physical classroom setting, they were in Zoom virtual chat sessions. Therefore, as Bakersfield College faculty rose to answer the challenge, our department endeavored to become a constant, reliable resource for them. “It’s the process.”
The Academic Technology Department also became a resource present to faculty asynchronously online and synchronously via Zoom by offering more professional development workshops on more topics. Faculty were sent short, chunked video tutorials and weekly email blasts, which contained tips regarding online instruction, humanizing, and accessibility.
The Academic Technology Department adopted an “all hands on deck” approach and coordinated offering office hours at different times every day all week, including weekends. Collaborations were formed with other departments, such as with the Education Department, in order to assist in conducting a series of three courses known as the Level-Up program, which aimed at preparing faculty to teach online. All the while, the members of Academic Technology didn’t focus on the end goal but rather on the process.
Now, almost mid-way through the spring 2022 semester, as faculty return to campus and begin to establish a new normal, it is my hope that as we all reflect on the “hard fun” we all experienced, we take some time to recognize that we all basked in the Zone of Optimal Confusion together as a team, and we did so because we believe that the process of education is what provides us and our students with the lessons that allow us to rise to the challenge.
Matt Andrasian-Jones is a faculty member in the Academic Technology Department at Bakersfield College.