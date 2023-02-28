In a previous opinion, I argued that Republicans and their NRA sponsors should spend less time worshiping the Second Amendment and more time understanding it. Here, I hope to further that understanding: the “slippery slope” that gun advocates morbidly fear, as a reason not to consider even the smallest gun reforms, is inherent in the Second Amendment itself.

The answer is to adopt a new, clearer and ironclad Second Amendment, one that is slippery-proof. The new Second Amendment would unequivocally guarantee gun rights, and would prescribe reasonable regulations to reduce gun violence, in a one-stop document. The seemingly endless litigation and regulatory bickering and experimentation would soon end. Impossible, you say? Perhaps, but it is our only hope.