Imagine a city where instead of a room full of books, children are more familiar with prison bars. Where the local management is so inbred that the same person shares titles of city manager and chief of police. Where those in power value more leg room for cops than they do a place for their community to be and learn and thrive.
Now open your eyes. You don’t have to imagine anymore: You’re in McFarland. The city is expanding, and the city’s police force is looking to capitalize on that expansion by devouring the local county library branch whole, spitting it out and likely leaving nothing in its wake.
According to McFarland Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Resendez, the alternative to a public library is relying on the school system’s libraries and the option of bringing out the Kern County Library’s bookmobile. Neither of these paltry solutions the superintendent brings up while performatively wringing his hands addresses the indelible value of a public library to its community: the promise of continued education for all ages, the luxury of a space to be without expectation, the simple access to resources like books, and printing and faxing documents.
Currently, the McFarland branch of the Kern County Library sits near several schools and is not only utilized during the day by adult community members, but after school as well. City management, supported not only by the school district but the parks and recreation department as well, would rather not allow community members access to education.
For anyone who has followed recent McFarland news, the city's obvious and pointed disdain for its citizens should not come as a surprise. McFarland is no stranger to negative press — for the past several years, it's been making news for its backward and reprehensible partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private detention center company GEO Group.
That this latest bad thing McFarland has done has yet again put it in the spotlight likely doesn’t rattle the city one bit. Why? Because not enough people outside of the community itself care. And because it's a poor city that needs the money and it’ll do anything to get it.
But you should absolutely care about what’s happening in McFarland, not just because it’s awful and wrong and because that community deserves access to free resources, but because it could happen anywhere in Kern County. Unfortunately due to a dwindling budget that gets worse every year from the Board of Supervisors, rural Kern County Library branches are not given adequate staffing and resources to open to the public for more than two to three days a week at most. Any library open just a couple of days a week for a few hours is at risk of city or county leadership discarding it entirely.
It’s only everyday advocacy that can help turn that around. According to recent data from World Population Review (https://capitolweekly.net/california-shockingly-has-the-lowest-literacy-rate-of-any-state/), California has the lowest literacy rates in the nation. It would always be reprehensible to reduce access to literacy in our communities, but for McFarland leadership to consider doing so now is just cartoonishly villainous.
Year by year, as our local cities and county give bigger budgets to police and sheriff departments, the library budget dwindles. And as Kern County Library staff quietly do more with less and you don’t notice, that erosion takes an inevitable toll and we end up where McFarland is right now: no community resources, no place to go or be outside of a cell. This is not a slippery slope, it’s just reality.
Until we demand that our money goes into community programming and growth instead of policing it, we’ll never see a brighter future for our local communities. It’s time for local cities to get creative with community partnerships in a big way.
Recently, the city of Shafter partnered with the Kern Community College District to ensure the Shafter Library and Learning Center operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. An innovative partnership such as this may have started as an outlier, but it should be looked to as a model for other rural cities in Kern County. Grow your imagination and envision better possibilities for us. Maybe start by reading a book.