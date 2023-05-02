How great we are!

"Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln" was originally showcased at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. It was then reopened at Disneyland, California, in 1965. For the, perhaps, three people who missed this Disney attraction, this is a stage show featuring Audio-Animatronics representation of Abraham Lincoln speaking from a compilation of speeches given by the nation’s 16th president.

