How great we are!
"Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln" was originally showcased at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. It was then reopened at Disneyland, California, in 1965. For the, perhaps, three people who missed this Disney attraction, this is a stage show featuring Audio-Animatronics representation of Abraham Lincoln speaking from a compilation of speeches given by the nation’s 16th president.
Every American has to feel proud with Lincoln’s words, “All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.” This is 1860 Lincoln speaking about America.
He was most prophetic when he added, “At what point then, is the danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we ourselves must be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all times, or die by suicide.”
Today, America is experiencing the very threat predicted by Lincoln.
There is a very large number of Americans who simply don’t like this country. Or, they are dedicated to making changes to the American way of life. Some are members Congress. Some are unelected political leaders, television and radio personalities. Others are teachers in our public schools and universities.
Every day we learn about movements, and people, attempting to divide Americans. Socialism is being taught as a replacement to democracy. History is being changed to reflect different facts. There is no Black history. There is no Asian history. We have only American history. Sometimes it’s a sad history, but it’s all ours.
There are constant attacks on our institutions. At one time the Boy Scouts was motherhood and apple pie. Today people tarnish the success of the nation’s most successful boy organization in history. America was established based on Judeo-Christian principles. There is no history to attack other religions. Acceptance of everyone, and the God they worship, has always been part of our American way of life.
Yes, America has sinned. No argument can justify slavery. What our ancestors did to the American Indians cannot be justified. The treatment of American citizens during World War II is beyond understanding. To incarcerate thousands of people because of their ancestors has no justification.
The U.S. Supreme Court established separate living standards for some of our people in 1896. What’s worse is that it took almost 60 years (1954) to correct the court’s decision. Very sad. But that’s part of our American history.
There are 23 schools in Baltimore, Md. (Stephen Moore, Feb. 21, 2023) in which not a single student tested “proficient in math.” In Illinois there were 30 schools, last year, that failed to lift even one student to grade level reading. Twenty-two of those schools are in Chicago. That state has more than 50 schools in which not a single student had achieved grade-level math.
The schools in question spend more than $30,000 per student. What we have is a case of widespread education child abuse. Those kids can’t be recalled for “do-over.” Their opportunity may be lost forever. There are schools all over the nation where children are not reading at grade level. There is protection for schools, to defend this failure.
Leaders have allowed riots and looting in our cities. When we fail to punish law breakers, we encourage more of the same.
Lincoln’s speech predicted our current problems. Will that warning go unnoticed? Will our news networks report to the nation the real conditions in this great nation?
Ronald Reagan said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” But first we have to realize that there is a problem. And the problem is within us right now.
We are still a great nation. And we can survive. American enemies still cannot march across this country. Economically, we are still the system by which all other countries measure success. We have our problems and we should strive to solve them. In the end, we will.
After a complex question from a reporter, with several potential pitfalls in the question, Ronald Reagan replied: “We can do anything. We are Americans.” There is no doubt that we are, and we can. The question is if we will and when?
H. Steven Cronquist has been an insurance broker in Bakersfield since 1974. He is the principal in the state’s educational provider program for insurance agents. He is also the author of his best selling book, “Insurance: How to buy it, How to use it.”