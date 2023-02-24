image0 (13).jpeg

Sen. Anna M. Caballero represents the 14th Senate District, composed of majority portions of Merced, Fresno and Madera counties.

One of California’s greatest attributes is its diversity. Throughout our history, we have welcomed people from all over the world, each contributing in their own way to make California a global leader in aerospace, entertainment, technology, and, of course, agriculture.

California has also had a traditionally diverse water supply, from rain, and snow, to plentiful groundwater basins, and rivers flowing in from other states. Predictable weather patterns have now changed, making long-term water supply planning even more difficult.