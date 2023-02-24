One of California’s greatest attributes is its diversity. Throughout our history, we have welcomed people from all over the world, each contributing in their own way to make California a global leader in aerospace, entertainment, technology, and, of course, agriculture.
California has also had a traditionally diverse water supply, from rain, and snow, to plentiful groundwater basins, and rivers flowing in from other states. Predictable weather patterns have now changed, making long-term water supply planning even more difficult.
That is why I appreciate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent effort to help protect the water in our reservoirs that was captured during the storms in December and January. It is more important now to capture water during the wet season to save for times when it will be dry. Today, those extremes can all happen within a one- or two-year time period.
As Californians, and especially here in the San Joaquin Valley, we all depend on reliable water supplies to fuel our economy, to grow our food, to create jobs, and to bring clean drinking water to our families. But in this era of climate change, water supply reliability is something that is becoming less and less dependable.
More nimble management of the water stored in our reservoirs is essential if we are to meet the water supply need of every region in the state.
California is still in the midst of a prolonged drought. The Governor’s two-month modification of a Bay-Delta outflow standard will help the Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation mitigate the impact of drought on rural and urban communities, on businesses, and on the environment.
At the urging of the governor, DWR and USBR filed for a Temporary Urgency Change petition, or TUCP, to reduce the amount of required Bay-Delta outflow for a short period of time, and retain water in upstream reservoirs. It is a common-sense approach to protecting the water we have already saved, and it does so in a way that will have no unreasonable impacts on fish and wildlife, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The governor’s plan also is valuable to make sure our reservoirs have sufficient water supply going into the summer. Fuller reservoirs are more able to meet future environmental objectives, such as cold-water pool for fish, water quality improvements when natural flows diminish in the summer, and irrigation of the farmland that brings jobs and economic prosperity to our region.
Following the governor’s leadership, the State Water Resources Control Board approved the petition and water stored in upstream reservoirs will be protected for uses later in the year. The action will save roughly 700,000 acre-feet of water supply already in storage, which is enough to irrigate 233,000 acres of farmland or meet the domestic needs of more than 6.1 million people.
Protecting water supplies protects our rural communities and food for our families. Less water means fewer choices at the grocery store, higher prices, and increased unemployment for our vulnerable communities.
Governor Newsom is doing the right thing by protecting the water our families need. This kind of leadership and flexibility is the right decision for all Californians.
Sen. Anna M. Caballero represents the 14th Senate District, composed of majority portions of Merced, Fresno and Madera counties.