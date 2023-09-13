I remember the first time my dad took me riding on the east side of Bakersfield in the late 1990s. The sun was setting, casting long shadows on the trails that would become our playground for the next decade. My dad, his high school buddies, employees and I navigated those dusty paths, each turn and jump teaching me something new — about riding, about life, about what it means to be a man. Those trails were my classroom, and the lessons I learned there have stayed with me to this day.
You see, those trails were more than just a place to ride; they were a community gathering spot, a place where friendships were forged and characters were built. The motocross community is a unique blend of people always willing to lend a hand, share a tool, or offer a word of advice. It's a sport that transcends age and background, uniting us through a shared passion for the thrill of the ride.
Motocrossers are good people. There's a bond between like-minded individuals that transcends race, religion, politics or social standing. During Los Angeles' Rodney King riots, the man who came to the aid of truck driver Reginald Denny was Black. When asked why he risked his life to help a white man, he said, "He wasn't Black or white, he was a fellow truck driver." Similarly, in motocross, the camaraderie is so strong that it dissolves all barriers, uniting us as fellow riders.
Now, let's talk about the proposed off-road park north of Bakersfield, as reported recently. It's high time we accelerate this initiative. With the closures and restrictions we face, our community — especially our youth — needs a dedicated space for this incredible sport. The threat of losing my dirt bike was enough to keep me on the straight and narrow growing up. High school parties? No thanks. We had to be up at 6 a.m. to hit the Mojave Desert.
I acknowledge the concerns raised by environmentalists in a recent Community Voices article advocating for a riparian preserve instead. While environmental preservation is crucial, the need for a community gathering spot that fosters character-building and camaraderie is equally vital. A well-managed off-road park can coexist with environmental stewardship, offering a controlled space for responsible riding.
Imagine a place where riders of all ages can practice, learn and grow. A place that attracts motocross events, boosting tourism revenue and solidifying Bakersfield as a motocross destination. We're not just talking about a park; we're talking about a community asset with transformative potential. Kern County is already renowned in the motocross industry, home to top-tier riders leading the pack in American Motocross and Supercross. An off-road park would provide local role models for our children, inspiring the next generation of riders.
In my professional life, I often find myself at the intersection of innovation and tradition. An off-road park is the perfect blend of both. It's a nod to the trails that raised us and a step toward a future where our kids can experience the same joys. It's an investment in our community, our youth and a sport that has given so much to so many.
Let's make it happen, Kern County. Let's give the motocross community a place to call home. A place where new riders can fall in love with the sport, and seasoned riders can fall in love all over again. A place where lessons learned and friendships forged will last a lifetime.
In the spirit of those early morning rides on the east side, let's come together as a community and create something special. Something that honors our past, enriches our present, and paves the way for an even brighter future. I now take my own son riding on those same trails where I learned nearly 30 years ago. My hope is to give my grandkids a safe, controlled area to do the same in the not-so-distant future.
Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer who finds life's best lessons on the off-road trails of Kern County.