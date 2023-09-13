64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

I remember the first time my dad took me riding on the east side of Bakersfield in the late 1990s. The sun was setting, casting long shadows on the trails that would become our playground for the next decade. My dad, his high school buddies, employees and I navigated those dusty paths, each turn and jump teaching me something new — about riding, about life, about what it means to be a man. Those trails were my classroom, and the lessons I learned there have stayed with me to this day.

You see, those trails were more than just a place to ride; they were a community gathering spot, a place where friendships were forged and characters were built. The motocross community is a unique blend of people always willing to lend a hand, share a tool, or offer a word of advice. It's a sport that transcends age and background, uniting us through a shared passion for the thrill of the ride.