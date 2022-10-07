Arts and music education in Kern County is in danger. It’s often the first to get cut when looking to tighten the budget, and in the wake of the pandemic, arts and music classes dwindled across the county as funding and availability quickly diminished.
As a fourth-year elementary school music teacher, I’ve witnessed the heartbreaking impact this has had on my students. Through music and the arts, many students find solace in the music classroom and use music as a way to cope with and understand emotions that come with uncertainty, poverty and hardship. I have witnessed students who were once afraid to befriend classmates blossom into social butterflies, and students who struggled with behavior problems become successful leaders. Music and arts gave them the courage and tools to grow as individuals.
Sadly, the lack of access to music education is not unique to my neighborhood or district. Being involved in multiple community-level organizations and teams such as the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra, Kern County Music Educators Association, and the Kodály Music Educators of Central California has brought me face-to-face with similar struggles all around the county. This is why I strongly support Proposition 28, which will increase funding for arts and music education programs in California public schools without raising taxes and give students the complete education they deserve — all without raising taxes.
In Kern County, we have many students who would benefit from arts education as a way to express themselves. Our student population consists of many diverse backgrounds such as English-language learners and migrant students from farm-working families. While our state as a whole is known as the heart of the entertainment industry, the Central Valley is a different world for our students. We are so close to the capital of movie making and the music industry, yet so far in terms of making those careers accessible to children from our region. This has to change.
One of the biggest barriers to music and arts education is limited funding. I personally believe that if a student applies to be in a band or orchestra, teachers should be able to provide all materials necessary for that student — including an instrument. But the reality is that many classrooms do not have enough instruments and necessary materials, and I’ve had to turn eager students away due to a lack of resources.
Establishing a clear path of funding for these important and crucial classes and teachers is needed now more than ever. Our communities in California are dramatically behind when it comes to funding arts and music education in schools. Proposition 28 will provide $900 million annually in additional funding to arts and music education in all public schools, making a difference for millions of students, all without raising taxes. Additionally, this critical funding will go to students who need it most, improving equity with additional funds allotted for schools that serve low-income and at-risk families.
It is something that I as an educator have been waiting for throughout my career. It gives music teachers like me the chance to uplift my student’s creativity and educational growth through more opportunities in the music classroom.
For students in the Central Valley, Proposition 28 is essential to their future careers and educational trajectories. As voters go into the voting booth in November, I hope they think of the opportunities it will give to students — like mine — who yearn to have arts and music in their lives. Our students deserve better, and this is why I urge you to invest in our students and vote "Yes" on Proposition 28.
Nicole Nalupa-Russell is an elementary music educator at Buena Vista Elementary School in Bakersfield.