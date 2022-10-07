image0 (7).jpeg

Nicole Nalupa-Russell is an elementary music educator at Buena Vista Elementary School in Bakersfield.

Arts and music education in Kern County is in danger. It’s often the first to get cut when looking to tighten the budget, and in the wake of the pandemic, arts and music classes dwindled across the county as funding and availability quickly diminished.

As a fourth-year elementary school music teacher, I’ve witnessed the heartbreaking impact this has had on my students. Through music and the arts, many students find solace in the music classroom and use music as a way to cope with and understand emotions that come with uncertainty, poverty and hardship. I have witnessed students who were once afraid to befriend classmates blossom into social butterflies, and students who struggled with behavior problems become successful leaders. Music and arts gave them the courage and tools to grow as individuals.

Recommended for you