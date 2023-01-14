Whether your view is that America is in the fall phase of the rise and fall of great empires, or too long on the wrong side of the Federalism vs, Republicanism debate, as often described by Jefferson, or that America is in the grips of a generational fourth turning, risk and change are everywhere you look, especially in regard to the culture, politics, civility, decorum, chivalry and economics (I must have missed some). Conspicuously left out of the equation are the few thousand Americans who believe the nation's current direction is on the right path.
This is Houston; what’s the problem?
Some random economic and financial points for your consideration, America (as well as the world) has too much debt. The debt to GDP ratio in 2000 was 55 percent in the U.S. The ratio today is 122 percent. Adding economic insult to injury, if the debt had been of a productive nature, the ratios would tend to remain close to constant. Correction; America has too much debt and it’s uneconomic debt. According to a blogger, as of June of 2022, if you add up American debts and unfunded liabilities and subtract the current value of assets, America is still some $66 billion in debt.
Modern industrial economies run on energy. Less energy, less economic growth, more energy more economic growth (hint: economic growth is required to service growth in debt, this doesn’t necessarily equate to improving living standards). To complicate, it is widely believed that the era of cheap oil and gas is over, as the low hanging fruit of energy resources has been harvested. For the record, in 1970 $100 would buy 33 barrels of crude. Today the same amount buys you 1.25 barrels. Since 1950, oil priced in gold has decreased modestly.
A typical energy exporting nation stores trade surpluses in U.S. dollars. When it acts to replace oil reserves it likely faces higher costs as mentioned above. Given the dollar depreciation also mentioned above, the energy exporter gets stung from both angles. While this scenario has been the norm since 1971 when international gold backing was removed, why would oil producers continue to do this?
“The game of nominal value of money is over, as this system does not allow to control the supply of resources...Our product, our rules. We don’t play by the rules we didn’t create”, Alexie Miller, CEO of Gazprom.
Periodic employment reports of late have been good talking points for politicians, as the unemployment figures register low by historical comparisons. The number of working age Americans has increased from 212 million to 265 million since 2000. Employed working age has increased from 137 million o 158 million. Leaving a gap left unexplained. Try to imagine the strength of the American economy if the gap of 30 million were employed, rather than doing whatever it is they do.
In summary, “Now we’ve had moments in history with extreme leverage, we’ve had moments in history with extreme inflationary forces, and even speculative environments. But, I assert that we’ve never seen these three macro-imbalances occurring all at once,” Tavi Costa, Crescat Capital.
And the quid pro quo you rode in on
“When I look back at the bull market that we’ve had in financial assets really starting in 1982. All the factors that created that boom not only have stopped, they’ve reversed...We are in deep trouble,” Stan Druckenmiller, legendary hedge fund manager, said in May 2022.
Looking forward to 2023, and beyond, as to the political side of things your humble author remains convinced that elevated asset prices have been a tradeoff factor for the working-class Americans apathy towards much mischief emanating from Washington, D.C. As in rising home dollar prices and pensions tends to cause people to overlook much.
Brings to mind a variation of Upton Sinclair's quote, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” Do these conditions change when/if Druckenmiller’s prediction plays out in asset prices? A process that appears to have begun; it would seem so.
Adding fuel to the fire will be the realization that the government and/or Federal Reserve have no policy tools for the occasion, other than allowing the imbalances to self correct.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.