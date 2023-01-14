2039506438-data.jpg

Andy Wahrenbrock

 Henry Barrios

Whether your view is that America is in the fall phase of the rise and fall of great empires, or too long on the wrong side of the Federalism vs, Republicanism debate, as often described by Jefferson, or that America is in the grips of a generational fourth turning, risk and change are everywhere you look, especially in regard to the culture, politics, civility, decorum, chivalry and economics (I must have missed some). Conspicuously left out of the equation are the few thousand Americans who believe the nation's current direction is on the right path.

This is Houston; what’s the problem?