In reply to the Sunday Forum “Climate Solutions” (May 2), politicians Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom have the underlying science wrong for their wasteful effort to reduce atmospheric C02 because C02 change does not cause temperature change. It is temperature change that causes C02 change (cite physical chemistry).
Temperature change always precedes C02 change in geological time, current weather events,and in the chemistry lab, so how could C02 change have caused temperature change if it lags temperature? Climate change is natural and unstoppable, so why waste money trying to stop it? It is unstoppable because we don’t have the technology to control the powerful natural climate drivers of gravity, magnetism, Earth rotation, solar cycles with their control on cosmic rays which modulate cloud cover, and changing ocean currents (El Nino/La Nina).
As for C02 sequestration, our oceans do a far better job for free. Carbon isotopes 13C and 12C are little changed from pre-industrial times, which prove fossil fuels are not the main source of atmospheric C02 increases (fossil fuels and natural wildfire combustion are rich in 12C while 13C is of oceanic origin). Our oceans hold 50 times more C02 (hydrated as the bicarbonate ion) than the atmosphere.
The atmosphere-to-ocean equilibrium is a temperature-dependent thermodynamic constant of nature, which cannot be changed by Biden or Newsom. Thus, all the expensive federal mandates to mitigate climate change will not affect the climate.
There is no valid correlation of temperature with C02 or fossil fuel use, which disproves causation. C02 is a harmless beneficial, essential gas for all life and is not a climate driver. C02 enhances plant growth and conserves water and is free fertilizer for farmers. That is why greenhouse operators pump it into their greenhouses.
It’s absurd to contend that the tiny 0.04 percent of C02 in our atmosphere can control the powerful natural forces and motions of heat flow on Earth. It is even more absurd to make public policy on baseless fearmongering driven by unproven scientific theory about C02 in man-made climate change.
A 2016 global C02 map compiled from weather satellites reveals C02 sources and sinks. The sinks which balance the C02 sources reveal dissolution of C02 into the colder temperate and polar oceans, and also its circulation within the oceans. Man-made “fossil” C02 only comprises a trivial 5 percent or less of natural C02, and even that amount is quickly sequestered in a year or two, which explains why our atmospheric C02 is mainly of oceanic origin. Heat-absorbing gases like water vapor and C02 do not “trap" heat because their molecular vibrations quickly dissipate that heat to our atmosphere which convects it to outer space like all gases do in compliance with the 2nd law of thermodynamics (heat transfer): a cold body (Earth atmosphere) can not heat a warm body (Earth surface).
A strong gas heat absorber is a strong emitter (cite physical chemistry). If you are upset about C02, you should change to demonize H20 vapor instead since it comprises 10,000 ppm at our equator compared to 400 ppm there for C02. No wonder all the man-made climate scams and predictions have proven wrong time and time again. Do you really believe Earth will be unlivable in nine years (12-3 years re AOC hysteria)?
Calvin A. Parker earned a Ph.D. in geochemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1958. His thesis involved C02 and glacial history.