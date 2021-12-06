Seems we Kern County residents are impaled on the horns of an ethical dilemma: Work to enact the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) which requires a State Water Board-approved local plan to ensure no more water is taken out of already overdrafted aquifers than goes in by natural means (snow melt and rain) versus the city and county issuing thousands of building permits for new homes and other new commercial developments, which pull groundwater out of aquifers with no regard paid as to how these developments deplete underground water tables faster than they can be recharged.
The Act required that by Jan. 31, 2020 all statewide water jurisdictions have their water management plans meet with SWB approval that “water-out-water-back-in” balance will be achieved by 2040. Only two jurisdictions in the state (Sacramento and Ventura) are currently in compliance with the Act.
Collateral damage: Because of groundwater overdrafting, counties up and down the San Joaquin Valley, especially Kern, have for decades registered subsidence (sinking) to one degree or another with some areas subsiding more than a foot each year. Subsidence has wreaked havoc on aqueducts built decades ago, cracking some irreparably, and causing the water in some to pool or even flow in the wrong direction. Repair of these aqueducts will cost multiple billions. Also, entire rural towns are currently without water, forcing them to expensively truck water in for commercial and residential use. Is that a foreshadowing of things to come for us?
Meanwhile, and here’s the rub, our city and county officials are busy issuing building permits by the thousands for residential, commercial and hospitality developments. Does anyone see a problem here? Every home built and every business opened increases the demand on our underground water. Exact water use figures aren’t readily available, and the range of water use varies widely according to type of user. So, we don’t know the precise extent of the problem we’re creating. But we’re busy building around and within our city and county to our groundwater detriment and eventual exhaustion. Moreover, a drive around our city reveals no small amount of water-demanding new tree and shrub landscaping taking place.
Each home newly built, and each new commercial and hospitality development, through city and county real-estate taxes paid, as well as adding to our numbers of a purchasing public (think local sales taxes paid), is a money-maker for the city and county. It also increases employment in the construction trades and construction-related industries, invigorating our local economy. When done right, new homes and businesses bring more money — directly and indirectly — into city and county coffers than they take out. It’s a good business model — except during a drought.
Now to the ethical question: Do we keep building and landscaping at the expense of our groundwater, or do we stop and focus our efforts on conserving whatever water we have left?
Kern County has 19 years to come into compliance with the SGMA. But at the self-undermining rate we are permitting and building thirsty new homes and commercial and other centers, and the perpetual imbalance such activity creates, we will never be able to grasp the 2040 goal of balancing our groundwater extraction with ground water replenishment. Is our local leadership oblivious to the dangers this high-wire water-balancing act? Do they not see the need for a serious course correction? Or at least a safety net?
So, what’s down the road for us? A sprawling ghost town of worthless new homes and bankrupt new commercial developments shimmering like a mirage in a desert? Let’s remember that Kern County was a desert ecosystem (less than 10 inches of rain per year) until Col. Baker and entrepreneurial others undertook to make it look otherwise. Don’t our local and county officials owe us the duty to look downstream at our surface and underground rivers and lakes drying up, along with virtually every reservoir in our state, and acknowledge we have a serious problem? But, by the time the foreseeable and preventable crisis hits, our current local leaders will be long gone, leaving the water-out-water-back-in problem to a new cohort of administrators.
So, when do our leaders get serious about our water problem and stop issuing building permits and kicking the can down the road?
Brik McDill, Ph.D.. is a retired psychologist and an associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.