Jeff Vaughan.JPG

Jeff Vaughan is a geologist in Bakersfield.

Our great state and possibly others appear to be headed toward a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2045 or whatever year our governor pulls out of his… hat. This strategy is apparently due to the belief that manmade CO2 emissions are causing catastrophic planetary warming as predicted by faulty computer models. Sixty years of failed predictions of mass extinction, global freezing, global warming, dead oceans, starvation, cities under water etc. and 40 years of failed computer models seem to be enough for many folks to have bought all in. Complete failure of past predictions = total belief? Those believers are ignorant of earth’s history.

The Phanerozoic Eon in geologic time consists of the last 542 million years when we have rock and fossil records during the time of life on earth. This eon is subdivided into three major eras and 10 previous to current periods, which average 54 million years each. The average CO2 concentration over every one of the previous 540 million years is higher than our current level of around 430 ppm. In fact, the average CO2 level over all this time is 2500 ppm (about 580 percent higher than right now). We are currently early in the Quaternary period of time, which encompasses only the last 2.58 million years. The average CO2 concentration over these 2.58 million years is about 200 ppm. Our current worldwide level is somewhere around 430 ppm, but has only reached that in the last 100 years. So, for the last 100 years of 542 million years our average CO2 level has risen to a level that is still lower than all preceding 541.99999 million years on earth.