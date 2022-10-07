Our great state and possibly others appear to be headed toward a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2045 or whatever year our governor pulls out of his… hat. This strategy is apparently due to the belief that manmade CO2 emissions are causing catastrophic planetary warming as predicted by faulty computer models. Sixty years of failed predictions of mass extinction, global freezing, global warming, dead oceans, starvation, cities under water etc. and 40 years of failed computer models seem to be enough for many folks to have bought all in. Complete failure of past predictions = total belief? Those believers are ignorant of earth’s history.
The Phanerozoic Eon in geologic time consists of the last 542 million years when we have rock and fossil records during the time of life on earth. This eon is subdivided into three major eras and 10 previous to current periods, which average 54 million years each. The average CO2 concentration over every one of the previous 540 million years is higher than our current level of around 430 ppm. In fact, the average CO2 level over all this time is 2500 ppm (about 580 percent higher than right now). We are currently early in the Quaternary period of time, which encompasses only the last 2.58 million years. The average CO2 concentration over these 2.58 million years is about 200 ppm. Our current worldwide level is somewhere around 430 ppm, but has only reached that in the last 100 years. So, for the last 100 years of 542 million years our average CO2 level has risen to a level that is still lower than all preceding 541.99999 million years on earth.
Question for the believers: How did life on earth exist for 541.99999 million years with CO2 levels up to 10 times higher than they are today?
Perhaps even worse is the belief of CO2 as a pollutant, which is the whole strawman this theory is based upon. CO2 both captures and releases heat. It has no ability to only retain heat. C02 is a very minor trace gas (0.04 percent of our atmosphere) and is hugely beneficial to plant growth. Manmade C02 vs. natural C02 is only around 4 percent. Water Vapor composes 95 percent of all greenhouse gas with CO2 at only 4 percent, yet the computer models all but ignore water vapor. Trying to control 4 percent of 4 percent (0.16 percent) of all greenhouse gases and pretend it will change the global temperature while ignoring water vapor (clouds) is one of the most foolish theories ever floated. I’ve stated in previous articles there are more than 31,000 college credentialed scientists who believe as I do that manmade CO2 is not a threat and does not cause climate change.
Europe is years ahead of California on the Green boondoggle and is in for a horrific winter. Natural gas costs have already skyrocketed and many will suffer economically and physically when trying to heat their homes. Green policies always hit the poor the hardest.
The push to eradicate oil production and gasoline vehicles in California is very real and is led by Gavin Newsom, who in my humble opinion, is more than an idiot. Throwing billions of our dollars to his green friends and China will severely hurt all of us. Several of the larger U.S. green groups are reported to have deep ties to the Chinese government. Two-thirds of the solar panels today and 101 of 136 electric vehicle battery factories by 2029 will be located in China. Electric car mandates, electricity blackouts, shutting down in-state oil production, importing ever more foreign oil, a bullet train that nobody wants, water restrictions, and the absolutely massive worldwide strip mining required for the metals needed to build all this new electric base, but surely not in California ...
Governor Newsom and the insane green activists should be voted out of office and figuratively tarred and feathered for putting us on this suicidal path that is tremendously more harmful to our planet than using fossil fuels.
Jeff Vaughan is a geologist in Bakersfield.