A few years ago I expressed an opinion in this forum that Darwin had the direction wrong in his infamous theory. In that mankind is regressing from the era of enlightenment toward becoming a tadpole at the edge of a pond. I have observed little evidence that conflicts with that opinion since. Reports coming out of Western Europe suggest the commoners are hoarding used furniture so that they may burn it this coming winter to keep warm.
Three large money laundering efforts have been at play in America recently that factor into the equation. One is the pharmaceutical expansion act of 2020 (think COVID), two is the defense contractors recovery act of 2022 (think Ukraine) and three, solar panel manufacturers and lithium miners expansion act of several years ago (think climate change). For clarity, the money laundering scheme is the spending of a corporate pre-tax dollar with accomplished lobbyists in Washington and in return receiving 10 after-tax dollars. Humm, I wonder if this has any correlation with numerous lawmakers with more than 20 years of “service” and their becoming multimillionaires?
Apparently a note sent to the U.S. Treasury Department a few years ago by yours truly didn’t sway them. The suggestion was to add to all folding currency an inscription: “For best results, spend at your earliest convenience.” As it turns out, timely advice in these days of high inflation. Not to be deterred, for my next act I’m going to request my Congressman, Kevin McCarthy, submit two phrases for display at conspicuous locations in the meeting room of the congressional appropriations committee. Both of which are of Southern extraction, one “You take what you need and leave the rest,” and the other, “It’s not yours to give” (or spend).
Back on planet earth, we boomers may not have all that much boom left in us but we do remember in our younger days, when dad went to work at the factory and mom raised the youngsters and kept up the house. Nostalgia aside, the upshot was a higher standard of living and quality of life for a larger percentage of the nation’s population as compared to current times, IMHO. Much has transpired in the interim; two key elements are Nixon’s conversion to fiat money and the debt levels relative to the economy. The puzzlement on my part is why the nation doesn’t strive to recapture economic and cultural conditions similar in nature. Not enough government, diversity, equality, high-tuition education, regulations, taxes, and what have you for some people, I guess. Hence the middle class is being demoted to fit into the scheme.
The point of the above miscellany is that with various factors coalescing before our eyes the taxpaying, working class contingent in America doesn’t yet appear ready to get out the torches and pitchforks. Instead, we must assume a high level of hope underlying the system. Hoping the next election goes their way and the Federal Reserve creates enough demand destruction to cool inflation. Pick your cliché, fat chance or slim chance. Inflation, by the way, they created via various and sundry bailouts and monetary mischief. Note, the demand destruction has no effect on the Fed and their cohorts, only us.
The other side of the argument coin is not so benign. Within my lifetime, just the highlights, in recalling the Warren Commission, the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, weapons of mass destruction, Russia collusion, and most recently the COVID vaccines and mandates ought to give any rational American great pause. What happens when there are no factions in the American political spectrum that trust or respect the creditably or authority of our institutions? What happens if the perps in one of these recent events comes clean so that even the most reverent neocon or progressive believes them, what does anyone do about it?
A fortunate element within all this is that many of these transgressions are easily recognizable in America history. It so happens they are highly similar to those in which American Patriots, a few of them my ancestors, fought a revolution and formed our Constitutional Republic, evolving today into a skeleton thereof.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.