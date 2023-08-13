A great number of our kids are arriving in kindergarten with no reading skills. Most of them come from homes where parents are unprepared or too busy to read to their children. The result is predictable and often, years later, tragic. Some 85% of youth who are involved in the juvenile court system are classified as functionally illiterate. About 70% of inmates in U.S. prisons can’t read above a fourth-grade level.
The deficit in math skills is even more pronounced. Many students lack the basic skills, which hinder them when solving more complex problems.
Following retirement from CSUB I volunteered at Christa McAuliffe, a school in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, to help lagging readers catch up. The school was happy to have me. I am writing this letter to urge others in the community to volunteer.
Jennifer Payne, McAuliffe’s principal, will conduct a training session from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. She would love to have volunteers to support reading and math for her students. I’d love to see a flood of volunteers, enough to fill every school in the district.
The typical commitment would be twice a week, in the morning and/or the afternoon. Training and materials will be provided.
If you are like me, you will find this experience deeply rewarding. Some of the students made great progress. Either way, by year’s end, I found myself wondering if what I did for over 10,000 college students in a decades-long career was any more important than working with these little ones.
What are the qualifications for volunteers? Number one: commitment. Second, possess patience and encouragement. We appreciate anyone’s willingness to serve.
In our country only about 20% of retired people volunteer in their communities. Most tell themselves they’ve earned their rest, and nothing more should be expected of them. If you find yourself watching too much television or fighting boredom, please consider this crucially important work. I look forward to partnering with you! If interested in being a volunteer, please reach out to Mrs. Payne by email at jpayne@pbvusd.k12.ca.us.
Stafford Betty is a retired CSUB professor, novelist and elementary school volunteer.