Stafford March 2022.JPG

Stafford Betty is professor emeritus of religious studies at CSUB and author of many books and essays on the afterlife.

A great number of our kids are arriving in kindergarten with no reading skills. Most of them come from homes where parents are unprepared or too busy to read to their children. The result is predictable and often, years later, tragic. Some 85% of youth who are involved in the juvenile court system are classified as functionally illiterate. About 70% of inmates in U.S. prisons can’t read above a fourth-grade level.

The deficit in math skills is even more pronounced. Many students lack the basic skills, which hinder them when solving more complex problems.

Tags

Recommended for you