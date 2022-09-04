Would you like to travel with a purpose? Are you interested in a local organization with international connections?
In 1992, my husband George and I said yes to home hosting a German couple visiting Kern County for a week. Dieter and Christine were members of a Friendship Force group from Jena, Germany, about our age at the time. Like us, they were still working and had teens living at home. Unlike us, they were living through the transition of the unification of the two disparate parts of Germany.
In a one-week visit with Dieter and Christine in our home, we felt as though we had had a world-class seminar in the culture and the people of the former East Germany, plus we had made two delightful new friends. We had not expected to ever travel out of the country, but we were hooked and couldn’t wait to make a return visit.
Friendship Force is an international, nonprofit cultural organization focused on promoting understanding, cultural education and citizen diplomacy through homestay journeys and personal friendships. It is not affiliated with any government or religion.
It was founded in 1977. With more than 300 clubs and thousands of members worldwide, Friendship Force International connects people with its mission to promote global understanding across the barriers that separate people. Through home-hosting and meaningful travel experiences, participants learn about other cultures, develop a better understanding of our world, and discover our shared humanity.
Our local club was formed in 1988. Since that date we have hosted 39 clubs from around the world and traveled to visit 27 clubs in 16 different countries. Visits are planned usually for about seven days, and include group activities as well as “free” time spent with the host family. If you have time to stay longer, independent tours are often arranged to see more of the country we are visiting.
The last visit “before COVID” was to Turkey in the spring of 2019. The club we visited was Karşiyaka Bay, whose members live in Izmir on the western coast. There were 16 of us, mostly from the Bakersfield area, though we were joined by a few from other clubs in the United States. We enjoyed a wonderfully warm welcome late in the evening at the local airport, got matched up with our home hosts and headed “home” for a good night’s sleep.
The rest of the week was taken up with group activities exploring the area. We visited Ephesus, which is near Izmir. We shopped in a centuries-old “caravanserai” remodeled into shops and an outdoor coffee house where the caravans of old found safety overnight in a secure facility. We visited the Ataturk museum and learned how meaningful Mustafa Kemal Attaturk, the man who founded the Republic of Turkey, was to our new friends. The best was being with our hosts and learning from them. And the food!
In Turkey we were very curious about the healthy looking dogs and cats often seen making themselves comfortable in inconvenient public spaces. We saw them often in the middle of the sidewalk or at the entrance of a restaurant. Our hosts explained the dogs are free to roam, choosing their own territory. They are considered property of the community. A special veterinarian is employed for annual checkups and emergency care when needed. Food is also provided, but many homes save table scraps to feed them. One restaurant had a small plate on each table with a drawing of a cat and a dog. The message on the plate, as translated by our host, was “if you don’t want to eat it, we will.” That is the sort of thing you might not learn on a tour bus!
One of the greatest things about Friendship Force is you are sure to have your own “person” to answer questions. Some of our fondest memories are time spent at the end of the day asking question after question about what we have seen. My husband is always interested in the driving rules and road signs, and also the local sports. We spent a memorable evening in Casterton, Australia watching an “Aussie Rules” football game on TV, getting a detailed explanation of what we were seeing. Then there was the sign in an Australian Pub in the Scrub advertising “Footie Picking Starts Tonight” and a newspaper headline seen in passing “Crows get new Guernseys.” Do you know what a Roo Bar is? It is great to have a ”person” handy who can explain it all.
We traveled independently after our week visiting Izmir and were overwhelmed wherever we traveled by the kindness of the people and the depth of history we experienced. Former County Supervisor Gene Tackett traveled with us for his first time as a member of Friendship Force. He says, “I not only learned about Turkey but fell in love with their culture and made new friendships — I learned so much in a very limited amount of time and the price was affordable.”
COVID, of course, put a damper on club activities in recent years, but we are now gearing up for more adventures. Brisbane, Australia is on our calendar for next summer! Are you interested? You will stay in a home with people who are eager to meet you, and we can guarantee a kangaroo or two! You will have to carry your own luggage and be flexible about your sightseeing expectations, but if the highlight of your travel adventures is meeting people and gaining insight into what the country is all about, this could be for you.
In the meantime, we will host a group from Ottawa, Canada arriving in early November. You might consider hosting one or two of our Canadian visitors in your home. They are English speaking so it is an easy way to get started. Contact us through our website for an application and to arrange an interview.
To find out more, you can check out our local club at FFKernCalif.org, or go to the international website at FriendshipForce.org. We are also on Facebook.
And finally, if you have read this far, you deserve the answers: “Footie Picking” is choosing the numbers on a football pool, “Crows get new Guernsey” tells you the Adelaide team got new uniforms, and “Roo Bars” are installed on the front of cars to minimize damage if you happen to collide with a kangaroo!
Sandra Larson is membership chairman and website coordinator at Friendship Force of Kern County.