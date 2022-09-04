Would you like to travel with a purpose? Are you interested in a local organization with international connections?

In 1992, my husband George and I said yes to home hosting a German couple visiting Kern County for a week. Dieter and Christine were members of a Friendship Force group from Jena, Germany, about our age at the time. Like us, they were still working and had teens living at home. Unlike us, they were living through the transition of the unification of the two disparate parts of Germany.