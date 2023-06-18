Even though we live in turbulent times, I’m glad I’m alive now instead of long ago. Actually, I probably wouldn’t have been allowed to live if I were born in the past because of my heterochromia (different-colored eyes).
In her article “10 Ways Cultures Around the World Are Obsessed with Eyes,” Alina Calmos said, “There was a time when people with two different colored eyes were feared. In some Eastern European cultures, a child born with heterochromia was thought to have had one eye replaced (by) the eye of a witch. People with the condition were considered evil and were connected to supernatural events.”
History books tell us that people who lived hundreds of years ago did not take kindly to “witches” and killed them, probably because the Bible says to (Exodus 22:18: “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live”).
Fast forward to Nazi Germany, where the unfortunate prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp with heterochromia died because of it. According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, infamous doctor Josef Mengele had a colleague who was particularly interested in the condition, so Mengele had prisoners with heterochromia murdered and sent their eyes to his colleague. In their article “The Eyes of the Angel of Death: Ophthalmic experiments of Josef Mengele,” Bruno Halioua and Michael Marmor explain, “The objective of the eye color protocol was to demonstrate hereditary differences in iris structure determined by race and ostensibly to ‘cure’ heterochromia.”
Now we know that heterochromia is caused by genetics (and sometimes by a medical issue) and usually doesn’t require any treatment. So, I’m not a witch (although some people might think otherwise), and my eyes don’t need to be cured.
According to numerous recent surveys, many people still believe that those who identify as LGBTQIA+ are evil, sinful, or have something wrong with them that needs to be fixed:
• A 2022 Gallup poll found that 25% of people surveyed believe gay and lesbian relations are morally wrong.
• A 2022 Pew Research survey found that 34% of those surveyed oppose same-sex marriage.
• In a 2021 Gallup poll, 55% of survey takers said changing one’s gender is immoral.
Perhaps the people in those surveys are unaware of research regarding sexuality and gender identity like the following examples:
In his book "Biological Exuberance," biologist Bruce Bagemihi identified more than 450 species of birds, reptiles, insects and other animals worldwide that engage in homosexual behavior, arguing that same-sex behavior is not unnatural.
In their 2019 study of 493,001 participants from the U.S., U.K., and Sweden that was published in Science magazine, geneticist Andrea Ganna and her colleagues concluded that “same-sex sexual behavior is influenced by not one or a few genes but many.”
Regarding gender identity, in her article “Sex Redefined,” published in Nature magazine, Claire Ainsworth concluded, “The idea of two sexes is simplistic. Biologists now think there is a wider spectrum than that.” Ainsworth provided a lengthy explanation of how sex chromosomes work, which demonstrates that sex is much more complicated than most people think, and provided this opinion by John Achermann, who studies sex development and endocrinology at University College London's Institute of Child Health: “I think there's much greater diversity within male or female, and there is certainly an area of overlap where some people can't easily define themselves within the binary structure.”
Just like heterochromia, research supports the idea that people’s sexuality and gender identity are influenced by their genetic makeup and are not choices or sicknesses that need to be cured. Regardless, people are still condemned, harassed and discriminated against because they want to live their lives authentically. This is causing serious problems, especially for young people.
Indeed, a survey by The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis support for LGBTQ youth, revealed that 45% of those surveyed seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide.
Because of constant teasing, I wanted to get colored contact lenses when I was young to look “normal.” My dad convinced me that I didn’t need to hide or look like everyone else. Every individual should have that kind of love and support to be exactly who they are.
Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi and co-authored the book "Managing Generation Z."