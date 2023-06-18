Robin Paggi.jpg

Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi. She also has a master's degree in psychology.

Even though we live in turbulent times, I’m glad I’m alive now instead of long ago. Actually, I probably wouldn’t have been allowed to live if I were born in the past because of my heterochromia (different-colored eyes).

In her article “10 Ways Cultures Around the World Are Obsessed with Eyes,” Alina Calmos said, “There was a time when people with two different colored eyes were feared. In some Eastern European cultures, a child born with heterochromia was thought to have had one eye replaced (by) the eye of a witch. People with the condition were considered evil and were connected to supernatural events.”