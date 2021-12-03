Today is my last day as chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department. Nearly 33 years in the fire service went by so quickly as I remember my academy like it was yesterday. The BFD has provided me with so many amazing memories; however, there have been difficult memories during emergency incidents as well. But as my career comes to an end with the BFD, I choose to focus on the amazing.
When I say amazing, I am writing about the people. The firefighters, dispatchers and support staff throughout my time here have supplied me with enough memories to last a lifetime. In good times and bad, they kept me going. They made the job of firefighting the awesome experience that it provided me. From the ones who have retired, to the personnel who have in recent years become part of the BFD family; I want to thank you, because I am forever grateful to have had the pleasure to work alongside you.
From the moment your emergency is dispatched by our incredible, calm and competent dispatchers who deliver critical information to the firefighters who will be assisting you on your worst day, they will not soon be forgotten even though you will not physically see them during your family’s most alarming time. Upon arrival, BFD firefighters will treat you with professionalism, respect and outstanding customer service. They are the best in the business. Not because of this simple statement I am expressing, but because they are well-trained and constantly prove their worth to this community day-in and day-out through excellence and integrity of service.
The BFD family is committed to this city and are heavily involved in the community. Through our five nonprofits, the BFD is not only engaged in the aspect of emergencies and on-duty assignments, but during their time off they also work to assist local burn survivors, health and wellness issues, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Firefighters Creating Memories program for critically ill children, developing plans for a museum that will incorporate the history of the BFD for all to enjoy and the list goes on.
The BFD mission statement is as follows: “The mission of the Bakersfield Fire Department is to protect, engage and inspire a safe community while delivering legendary customer service.” The focus of our mission statement is the word "legendary." The dictionary defines legendary as “remarkable enough to be famous; very well known.” Your BFD is legendary. They are remarkable enough to me to be famous and I’ve had a ringside seat to the greatest show on earth. Every day our people are sandpaper on the world’s imperfections, and they do work that inspires me to do better daily. I appreciate all of them and it has been an honor to serve this community beside them.
I will never forget the incredible ride I have been on as a Bakersfield firefighter and the truly inspiring actions I have witnessed throughout my time here. My heart is full, because I have had an unimaginable career with some of the most extraordinary and brave people. Thank you, Bakersfield Fire family! Stay safe and remain BFD proud!
Anthony Galagaza retires today as chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department.