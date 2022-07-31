Until we know what uses most of California's water, it's impossible to evaluate what the solution should be.
On July 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to voluntarily cut water usage by 15 percent.
On June 23, the Federal Bureau of Reclamation ordered seven western states to come up with an emergency water plan in 60 days. If they miss the deadline, the authorities will step in and impose cuts. John Entsminger, head of Southern Nevada water authority, believes "all sectors should share in the pain, which includes the biggest water users: farming and ranching."
Let's break that down. According to the environmental scientist Richard Oppenlander in his book, "Comfortably Unaware," 960,000 acres of land in California are used to produce alfalfa, using 2 million gallons of water per acre, per year, all of which goes to feed livestock. What kind of livestock? Mostly dairy cows, of which there are 2.5 million in California alone. Because of our dwindling aquifer, 6,000 wells have dried up so far, over 50 percent of those in Tulare County, the leading county in the U.S. for dairy production.
What is the most telling piece of information, though? It turns out, states Oppenlander, "60 to 70 percent of California water goes to livestock and crops to feed them."
What does this mean for us?
Before I answer that, I want to make a glaring point. Most middle class people's wealth is tied up in their home. Picture entire cities with no water. What happens to the value of a home with no running water? Yes. Very scary.
With that thought in mind, I believe personal sacrifice must be considered. I'm not willing to wait for politicians to get on board, many of whom have conflicts of interest. I believe a grassroots movement is the only answer. Once I learned that it takes 1,000 gallons of water to produce one gallon of milk, (raising the cow, growing grain for the cow, cleaning the cow) buying non-dairy milk sounds like a much wiser choice. Once I learned that it takes 2,400 gallons of water to produce one pound of meat, giving up meat altogether seems like the only choice. After doing the calculations, it's now understood that giving up meat and dairy means each person can save 1,000 gallons of water per day. Wow! That means that we as a collection of individuals can make a huge difference.
With lake Mead and Lake Powell at 27 percent of normal levels, this is an emergency that can't be tinkered with at the edges. Emergencies call for immediate, large-scale reactions. I'm ready to tip the scale. Are you?
Patsy Ouellette of Bakersfield is a longtime environmental advocate.