I woke up early this morning to various text messages on my phone. After doing my best to wake up immediately to look through them, I came to a quick realization that I cannot get it together as quickly as I once did when I was coming up through the ranks and fighting fire.
It is definitely not as easy to go from a deep sleep to becoming quickly oriented to your surroundings, getting dressed for an emergency incident, running to the fire engine in order to determine the most expeditious route to the incident and then driving out of the fire station in under a minute. Yes, I did say in under one minute.
After clearing my eyes, I realized I was looking at pictures and information of a rescue incident on westbound Highway 58 that involved a vehicle into a semi-truck with one victim. The incident required extrication with the “Jaws of Life” and multiple cutting tools to remove the individual while enduring over 100-degree temperatures and tight spaces. As I scrolled down, I read information regarding a two-alarm commercial structure fire where the roof collapsed, placing Bakersfield Firefighters in a pernicious situation. Crews were forced out of the building, which initiated a defensive fire operation beginning at midnight and working to fully extinguish the fire until four in the morning.
The texts remind me of the chaos during the 4th of July weekend, where at one point Bakersfield Firefighters were engaged in four separate structure fires throughout the city while attempting to address the illegal fireworks situation. On the 4th of July alone, Bakersfield Firefighters battled 15 structure fires while continually addressing emergency medical incidents, illegal fireworks concerns and various calls for service. Our dispatchers fielded more than 2,300 calls for service. In one day! It was another sleepless night.
You’ve heard it all before: Firefighters and dispatchers are understaffed and overworked while enduring long, exhaustive hours. This is true enough; however, that was not what inspired me to write this article. My inspiration was Bakersfield firefighters and dispatchers. That’s really all I needed.
Listening to the emergency traffic on my hand-held radio while driving throughout the city observing illegal fireworks blasting into the midnight sky, I heard their voices directing crucial assignments that would ultimately protect life and property from additional harm by their arrival and actions on scene. Although sapped from the exhaustion of an already arduous shift and numerous incidents handled throughout the heat of the day, they are now engaged in firefights that will last long into the next day.
I wish you would have had the opportunity to hear what I heard that night and all weekend long. Trust me, you would have been inspired too.
Anthony Galagaza is chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department.