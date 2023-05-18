Let’s say that you have over 150 million people watching in person or on TV or reading the incendiary social media posts of a charismatic provocateur whipping up his crowds with never-ending streams of inflammatory lies and grievances. And then he gives them license (and his blessing) to vent and act out, going so far as to assure them he’d pay the legal fees for their havoc.

The crowds, roused by his encouragement, their own adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine heat up with passion and anger. Within these crowds are people with low boiling points, maybe mentally ill, maybe not. As they get fired up, those with low boiling points reach them and get angry. Not everyone who gets angry will act out. Nor will everyone who acts out do so violently. But enough will.

Recommended for you