Let’s say that you have over 150 million people watching in person or on TV or reading the incendiary social media posts of a charismatic provocateur whipping up his crowds with never-ending streams of inflammatory lies and grievances. And then he gives them license (and his blessing) to vent and act out, going so far as to assure them he’d pay the legal fees for their havoc.
The crowds, roused by his encouragement, their own adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine heat up with passion and anger. Within these crowds are people with low boiling points, maybe mentally ill, maybe not. As they get fired up, those with low boiling points reach them and get angry. Not everyone who gets angry will act out. Nor will everyone who acts out do so violently. But enough will.
And a public problem intensifies with the number of mass shooting incidents and the number of people shot in them increasing since 2015, reaching a high of 686 mass shooting incidents in 2021. (Wasn’t that around the time a certain combative candidate descended a Manhattan escalator and became an enduring part of our public life?)
Moreover, threats against and direct attacks on Democratic politicians and their staffers have increased nine to ten-fold since 2017, the year Trump took the oath of office and swore the “carnage will stop now.” It didn’t. It got worse. The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers emerged from the shadows to “stand back and stand by.” And now the Patriot Front in white masks like you know who.
But that’s not the whole story. The common variable among people who get violent is “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.” Whatever the “it” is depends on each person’s circumstances. Every person hitting their boiling point does so for their own reasons. But there are commonalities: social rejection and isolation, being bullied or abused to the breaking point, retaliation for some wound suffered at work like discrimination, being insulted, fired, or not promoted when they think it’s due. Anything that deeply wounds economically, occupationally, personally, socially, publicly, or privately can be sufficient trigger.
That’s still not the whole story. People bent on acting out will find a way to do it. The madder the person, the more damage they want to do. Often a gun becomes their weapon of choice, though it’s not the only one. We see cars and trucks driven into crowds; we see stabbings and explosives.
Now to smart sociology. Field research finds that the more hurdles and obstacles you place in the path of something you don’t want done, the rate of its being done goes down. If we apply that to guns and place hurdles and obstacles between a person and their desired gun purchase, fewer guns will be bought and fewer deaths will occur by them. Their use won’t go to zero because there’s always the black market, private market, gun shows, or using someone else’s gun.
The story’s still not over: Back to our demagogue. Is all the increasing violence we see about us about a single demagogue? No. But 150 million social media followers (nearly half of America) and 52 million voters (nearly one-third of American voters) who pledge their allegiance to such a candidate doesn’t help lower the public temperature. Constantly stirring the pot, adding heat to the kettle, feeding the flame, grievance upon grievance, brings those with a grudge — any grudge — to their boiling point. Add enough heat beyond that and bad things happen.
We can’t reduce the number of people with a grudge, nor the number of grudge holders with Rambo fantasies. And we can’t force mental health treatment except in dire emergencies, and then for only three to 14 days. But we can try to reduce the number of guns being sold. Those alone will reduce the number of shooting deaths in general and per incident.
So here we hang on the horns of a moral dilemma. Do we or don’t we do what we morally should, and take the steps we ought to to seriously reform gun ownership? The choice is ours and will reveal what kind of people we are.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., is a retired psychologist and author.