I want to thank Dr. William Bezdek for bringing awareness to farm subsidies ("I wonder why this is how federal subsidies to farms are allocated," June 18, 2021). I’ve wondered for years: Why are we still subsidizing farmers?
Farm subsidies and what we’ve known as “food stamps” are part of the Farm Bill. The farmers and politicians justify the Farm Bill for the following major reasons: 1. Agriculture is a unique industry with unique problems; 2. Prices are determined by the market, not the farmer; 3. They are affected by weather and harvest once a year; 4. Farmers put food on our tables; 5. To level the playing field with the global agriculture industry.
In response to the argument that agriculture is a unique industry, I ask: What industry is NOT unique? The restaurant industry, for example, is very unique and restaurateurs are going bankrupt or closing businesses at a higher rate than farmers. Restaurateurs also feed us but they are not subsidized. As another example, the construction industry is one of the riskiest industries and pays an enormous rate on workers compensation and liability insurance while getting paid is always a big concern. No subsidies there, either.
Indeed, farmers grow the food we eat. But let’s be clear: They do it for their own self-interest not yours. Recognize as well, that farm subsidies also go to “hobby farmers” albeit in smaller proportions.
As I was growing up, I would see acres upon acres of cotton fields. Now I don’t see them. I’ve come to find out that cotton subsidies had a lot to do with it. Cotton is no longer subsidized as it was back then. So ... cotton fields are disappearing. Mind you these farmers are doing just fine farming other products.
Farm land is commonly passed from generation to generation. As such, you’ll find that many farmers have thousands of producing acres with huge beautiful homes in them. I remember a farmer making his case in an article in The Californian. The gist was that he should be compensated because his product suffered a price drop of five percent. My research told me that he owns more than 1,100 producing acres of a diversified mix of products.
Is it fair to send your tax dollars to this farmer? I wonder if he thinks I am entitled to a portion of what he produces.
Between 1995 and 2017, $369.7 billion was paid out to farmers. Mind you, it has been going on since the creation of the New Deal in the early 1930’s. Shockingly, farm subsidies under the Trump administration “ballooned from just over $4 billion in 2017 to more than $20 billion in 2020 – driven largely by ad hoc programs meant to offset the effects of President Trump’s failed trade war,” according to ewg.org, a nonpartisan research organization.
EWG further states, “Not only did the amount of subsidies skyrocket, but the richest farms also increased their share: In 2016, about 17 percent of total subsidies went to the top 1 percent of farms and about 60 percent to the top 10th. In 2019, the richest 1 percent received almost one-fourth of the total, and the top 10th received almost two-thirds.”
Yet, it is “forbidden” by the political right to classify farm subsidies as socialism. Seemingly, subsidizing the rich farmers is capitalism while subsidizing the low income worker is socialism. Adding to hypocrisy, congressmen have raked in millions of farm subsidies. Sadly, these congressmen are from the political right.
Whether farm subsidies are capitalistic or socialistic by definition, it does not matter. Farmers are smart folks and can do just fine without them. Let’s stop this wasteful subsidy!
