I haven’t missed a Christmas Eve church service in more than 60 years, first with my parents, then with my own family. I look forward again to this yearly tradition and celebration.
These celebrations are special with the singing of familiar carols, the retelling of the ancient nativity story, the gathering of family and friends for this seasonal ritual, and the hope for a new year and new world wrapped up in an innocent babe.
Many a midnight service, I’ve been awakened by the powerful words of the angel appearing before a group of stunned shepherds in the field, proclaiming. “Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
Some Christians celebrate because this baby will grow up and 33 years later will die on a cross. He will become the sacrifice God offers and requires for the forgiveness of sins so believers can go to heaven.
Fear not, they say, because God has found a way for you to enter heaven, despite your unworthiness. You can sin and sin again, but Jesus’ blood will wash these sins away. You’ve got a get-out-of-hell-free card. Just believe.
This Christmas interpretation assures followers that what you believe is more important than what you do here on Earth.
Indeed, this helps make comprehensible the baffling behavior we’ve all witnessed in recent years among some of our Christian brethren.
Who would have expected followers of Christ’s teachings to glorify assault weapons whose sole purpose is to kill other humans; to exalt a leader who preaches hate, preys on the weak, and lies to retain power; to bear false witness about our last presidential election; to tacitly bless the bullying of gay and transgender people; and to selfishly endanger their neighbors by undermining vaccinations and other public health measures?
Some followers selectively choose life when it comes to abortion, but abandon their culture of life for innocent victims of child and maternal poverty and poor health, gun violence, racially-motivated killings, and climate change (e.g., 21.5 million climate refugees worldwide, UNHCR).
Some even threaten democracy itself, the most fertile ground we have for promoting love and harmony among neighbors and adversaries, granted to us through the blood of American patriots.
For some, none of this is distressing because the baby will grow up, die, and save them from their sins.
Call me a heretic, but I can’t fear not. An interpretation of Christmas that says how you behave on earth matters less than what you believe about heaven is scary. These are not good tidings of great joy.
So where is hope to be found?
The Christ child, like all babies, gives us hope for a better future. With each new generation, there is an opportunity to start over again and get it right this time.
Our own babies, Jesus, and most religious and ethical traditions teach us that our work is never done. All of us can love more than we have, and we can work harder to ensure that today’s babies grow up in a world that is kinder, freer, safer, and more just than the world of our youth.
In describing how we, as individuals, and our nation will be judged, the grown-up baby Jesus said “for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me… Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”
In this season of hope, may we find the inspiration to create a world where there is less reason to fear and more to believe that glad tidings will be shared by all.
Merry Christmas and/or happy holidays.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology and longtime resident of Bakersfield.