It is the best of times and the worst of times for Bakersfield’s city parks.
After years of work to pass and implement the Public Safety and Vital Services Initiative (Measure N), City Hall is making historic investments in our parks. Martin Luther King Jr. Park will be completely reimagined and redesigned. Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and Mesa Marin Sports complex are being expanded. Neighborhood parks throughout the city, including Silver Creek, Wilson Park, Patriots Park and Jastro Park, will undergo playground improvements. Beach Park Skate Park will get new lights soon. And we are currently revising our parks master plan to prepare for many more improvements to park amenities in the future.
This is truly a historic time for our local parks.
But all of our improvement projects will amount to nothing if we do not get a handle on the worsening deterioration of our local parks. Each month, we spend an average of $15,000 to fix and replace park amenities destroyed by vandalism. Every week, I get calls, texts, emails and letters from community residents upset because they do not feel safe in their neighborhood parks. We are constantly responding to issues related to litter and tagging, loose dogs, inappropriate use of park facilities and camping overnight. This Sisyphean effort pulls resources from various city departments, including police, fire, code enforcement and the city manager’s office every single day.
Our good work and hard-fought efforts will be completely undermined if the city fails to properly maintain and protect our parks.
This is why I fully support the proposal to implement a new Park Rangers program for the city of Bakersfield, up for consideration at this upcoming Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The Park Ranger program will provide the necessary eyes and ears in our local parks, creating a significant and regular presence to improve safety and security and address issues quickly. Rangers will have the authority to issue citations and will work closely with the Bakersfield Police Department to address any criminal activity occurring in the parks.
Park Rangers programs have been implemented in cities across the nation. Kern County and North of the River Parks District both have park rangers. These programs have been proven to be the most effective strategy to combat issues that destroy our parks.
The 20-member park ranger team will be funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Initiative, which is estimated to exceed budgeted revenue projections by more than $19 million this fiscal year. The Park Ranger program will cost $2.4 million annually, with a startup cost of $1.28 million.
Critics of the plan balk at the cost and say that we cannot afford it. I argue that we cannot afford not to do it. What is the point of having neighborhood parks and amenities if nearby residents do not utilize them because they are unsafe, unclean and unmaintained? How many more playgrounds have to catch fire, or restrooms be destroyed, before we take a stronger stand to protect our treasured neighborhood assets?
Andrae Gonzales is a Bakersfield City Councilman representing Ward Two.