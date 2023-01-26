I thoroughly enjoyed Sal Moretti’s Viewpoint article of Jan. 17, “What was there to push against? What was the final challenge of life?” Apparently his journey to Florida, the realm of retirees, was eye-opening.
Those pondering retirement or already retired should be prepared to answer the question posited by Mr. Moretti: In retirement, should one’s life goal be to essentially improve one’s golf game or other pleasurable pursuits? He saw folks who were apparently immersed in pursuing happiness through golf, dance, food and music.
His visit to Shangri-La was unsettling. Something was amiss. Aging certainly has its challenges. A retired colleague described the difficulty facing recent retirees as Post Motivational Syndrome. For 42 years, between college graduation and retirement, I was engaged full-time from dawn to dusk in work, paying bills, meeting deadlines, making payroll, raising children, putting food on the table and performing community work while attending to personal needs like physical, mental and spiritual balance.
But then life’s agenda changed. I retired. While those daily tasks were greatly diminished, the motivation that served me well during those years continued unabated. I am still waking up at 5 a.m. raring to go but with no particular destination. I can appreciate Moretti’s admission of failed attempts at retirement. Transitioning from a life of activity to one of leisure requires a new approach, a new skill set, especially if one’s ultimate goal is to find meaning in life.
Do we retirees become irrelevant because we stop working? Does it even matter? Should the pursuit of happiness through a life of leisure be our main life goal? Fortunately, others have considered this quandary. In his book "Fallen Leaves," Will Durant reminds us that “a man is as old as his arteries and as young as his ideas.” Mr. Durant observes that getting old is a “condition of the flesh.” Moreover, he ponders whether life as we age is merely a relentless process where our sensations diminish, our sense of vitality slowly fades and a desire for life surrenders to indifference and patient waiting. The answer, he suggests, may lie in staying young and relevant by remaining curious about our world and continuing to explore its mysteries. Activity and engagement with friends are a viable option.
David Brooks, in his wonderful book, "The Second Mountain," addresses this issue head-on and invites the reader to consider a similar but slightly different path that brings greater reward than simple pleasures. He uses the metaphor of two mountains and their corresponding valleys to describe a person’s journey through life. The first mountain is dominated by career and activity and acquisitions.
In contrast, the second mountain, where we retirees find ourselves, can be about much more. It is about contribution. As he observes, ”Every once in a while, I meet a person who radiates joy. These are people who seem to glow with an inner light. They are kind, tranquil, delighted by small pleasures and grateful for the larger ones. These people are not perfect. They get exhausted and stressed. They make errors in judgment. But they live for others and not themselves…When you meet these people, you realize that joy is not just a feeling, it can be an outlook”
I agree. Pursuing pleasure in leisure activities like golf or dance or gardening is a good thing. It is fun and healthy. But happiness is limited in the sense it is self-centered, whereas joy tends to involve some transcendence of self. A joyous life entails being in service to others. It’s lending support to those people and organizations that promote those timeless values that served us well, such as perseverance, discipline, compassion and humility. They should be part of our agenda going forward, in addition to improving our golf score or gliding gracefully over a dance floor. Striking a balance between seeking pleasure and joy makes sense. It gives you something to live for beyond yourself. Mr. Moretti, keep writing your articles.
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.