Robert Tafoya

I thoroughly enjoyed Sal Moretti’s Viewpoint article of Jan. 17, “What was there to push against? What was the final challenge of life?” Apparently his journey to Florida, the realm of retirees, was eye-opening.

Those pondering retirement or already retired should be prepared to answer the question posited by Mr. Moretti: In retirement, should one’s life goal be to essentially improve one’s golf game or other pleasurable pursuits? He saw folks who were apparently immersed in pursuing happiness through golf, dance, food and music.

