I very much enjoyed Elizabeth Keranen's article ("Restore "E Pluribus Unum" as the national motto") of July 22. I am almost entirely in agreement. I remember reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, with the disturbing addition of "under God," which had to be included in there somewhere. This usually leads to an awkward hesitation in the droning recital. I sometimes mumbled "under gosh," just to stay in time with the multitude. Mostly I stayed silent during that part.

My only criticism is the translation of E Pluribus Unum. Back in the Dark Ages, when I went to school, we were taught that this meant One Out of Many.