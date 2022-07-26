I very much enjoyed Elizabeth Keranen's article ("Restore "E Pluribus Unum" as the national motto") of July 22. I am almost entirely in agreement. I remember reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, with the disturbing addition of "under God," which had to be included in there somewhere. This usually leads to an awkward hesitation in the droning recital. I sometimes mumbled "under gosh," just to stay in time with the multitude. Mostly I stayed silent during that part.
My only criticism is the translation of E Pluribus Unum. Back in the Dark Ages, when I went to school, we were taught that this meant One Out of Many.
In modern times, it seems that the translation is: Out of Many, One. Keranen's choice of From Many, One is just a tiny bit better, but still a terrible translation.
Probably the first thing you will be taught in a foreign language class is that the direct translation is seldom the best way of wording the sentiment, and is very often the worst possible way.
One way of testing a translation is to consider its negative. In the original Latin, E Pluribus Unum reversed would become Ex Unus Pluribum. No confusion is possible. These two phrases are clearly opposites.
In the original English, One Out of Many reverses to become Many Out of One. Again, the two are very different. So, if you ever wanted to comment on the unraveling of the United States, you could just use the opposite expression, and it would be very clear that you had reversed the common expression to make your point.
But with the modern translation, the reversal is a calamity. Out of Many, One becomes Out of One, Many. These expressions are not sufficiently different for us to immediately understand. If your brain is not completely turned on, you won't even notice that the negation has taken place. That's because this is not English: It is simply Latin clumsily expressed using English words.
In other words, this translation is an accident waiting to happen. And, in fact, it has not waited to happen, for I have seen this expression appear in the pages of The Californian. And it was not done by a ninny like me, but by a reporter in a hurry.
It seems likely that the modern translation was done by a committee. At least one person in a committee is certain to be dedicated to the notion that we must never confuse our little ones by giving them something that is not 100 percent correct. In the event, we have gone 100 percent wrong, and we are teaching something that is excellent Latin, but horrible English.
Larry Dunn is a somewhat retired bookkeeper. He is a man of many opinions, few of them tainted by any discernible fact. Yell at him at larrydunn@bak.rr.com.