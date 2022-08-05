Robin Paggi.jpg

Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi. She also has a master's degree in psychology.

“You can’t move forward until you look back,” said American political activist Cornel West. I agree, which is one reason I’m a fan of therapy. I know it’s difficult to fix your current situation without examining how you got there. I also know that looking back is often painful, and many people would rather avoid it. So, they get stuck in an unhappy place and don’t know how to escape it.

I think this philosophy applies to our country as well. Most Americans probably agree that we’re in an unhappy place. Unfortunately, it looks like many people don’t want to take an honest look back because our country’s past is sometimes painful.