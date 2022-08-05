“You can’t move forward until you look back,” said American political activist Cornel West. I agree, which is one reason I’m a fan of therapy. I know it’s difficult to fix your current situation without examining how you got there. I also know that looking back is often painful, and many people would rather avoid it. So, they get stuck in an unhappy place and don’t know how to escape it.
I think this philosophy applies to our country as well. Most Americans probably agree that we’re in an unhappy place. Unfortunately, it looks like many people don’t want to take an honest look back because our country’s past is sometimes painful.
I don’t want to get stuck here — so, without casting judgment (an important element in therapy), let’s examine an event in our history that might have contributed to our current problem with racism.
I learned last week that more than half of the Europeans who immigrated here hundreds of years ago did so as indentured servants. If you would have asked me about indentured servants before then, I would have said they came here willingly, worked for someone else for about seven years, and then went merrily on their way. Evidently, the reality of the situation was much different.
According to historian Howard Zinn (author of the book "A People’s History of the United States"), “In the 1600s and 1700s, by forced exile, by lures, promises, and lies, by kidnapping, by their urgent need to escape the living conditions of the home country, poor people wanting to go to America became commodities of profit for merchants, traders, ship captains, and eventually their masters in America.”
Indentured servants were often treated like slaves: they were bought and sold, beaten, raped, couldn’t marry without their master’s permission, were often separated from their families, and couldn’t vote or serve on a jury.
Not surprising, like the people who really were brought here as slaves, indentured servants were miserable and the wealthy people who owned both groups feared they would join forces to revolt. One way to prevent that from happening was to prohibit them from mingling with each other and with the indigenous people of this land. Laws were created that forbade such interactions and encouraged hostilities between the groups. As South Carolina Gov. William Henry Lyttleton wrote in 1738, “It has always been the policy of this government to create an aversion in them (Indians) to Negroes.”
Edmund Morgan, a former Sterling Professor of History at Yale University, concluded that racism was a practical device for control — “to separate dangerous free whites from dangerous black slaves by a screen of racial contempt” was the way for the colonial one percenters to remain safe from the masses.
That was a bit of our past. What is our situation now? Among other things, we have the resurgence of “replacement theory” — the idea that one group is being replaced/displaced by another — and the atrocities that often accompany it. For example, the 18-year-old who killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store last May said he did so to prevent white Americans from being “replaced” by Jews, immigrants and people of color, according to numerous news sources.
It's easy to see how the seeds of racism that were planted long ago and nurtured along the way (with actions such as Jim Crow laws) have resulted in some people’s behavior today. To move forward, we need to ask whether that behavior makes sense or whether it’s causing us pain. Is it rational to hate people simply because of the color of their skin (or their religion, politics, sexual orientation, etc.)? No. Does it hurt us when we hate people? Yes. (The Buffalo killer will spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s not executed).
To move us out of our unhappy situation, we must engage in new behavior. Simplistically, instead of fighting against each other, perhaps we should work together and see if that improves things.
Philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” I would add, those who don’t examine their past might become victims of their unawareness.
Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi. She has master's degrees in communication and psychology.