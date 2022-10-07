Most of us clearly recognize what our nation needs to do — namely, make what we called when I was a line officer in the U.S. Navy — a “Williamson Turn.” It reversed our heading 180 degrees to return to the precise point at which a sailor had fallen overboard — and could be rescued before drowning.
The same is true of our nation today.
Our nation is drowning in woke Progressive politics and historically high federal debt. Regardless of your political party preference, we must turn around our “ship of state” and rescue our nation with a Republican majority in both houses sufficient to override presidential vetoes — plus rid us of the “deep state” Globalists forever!
You know the drill.
Another drill scheduled only 19 days before Election Day needs our participation, too. It’s at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20 (10/20 at 10:20). It’s the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill — conducted throughout California to “rescue” ourselves, our family members, employees and others from severe injury or worse.
Why is this drill so important?
Whether you call it “global warming” or “climate change” or something else, it’s clear that we mere mortals have no control over nature — despite what some profess. We can mitigate peripheral risks but little more. Even re-forestation has limitations.
When God created earth, he triggered multiple systems — including Homo Sapiens — us! Each system was granted “free will” to function without intervention by God — unless He deems a miracle is in order. (God does not micromanage!) Obviously, human efforts to control nature are futile in every instance.
For example, should tectonic plates along the nearby San Andreas fault shift, there’s nothing we in Kern County nor politicians in Sacramento or Washington, D.C., can do to prevent shaking damage to our homes and our places of work and worship — but we can prevent our potential injury or death as well as mitigate some property damage.
That’s why millions of Californians participate annually on the third Thursday of October in this all-important drill. You are strongly encouraged to do so, too. You’ll learn lots but if all you take away from the drill is “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” your probability of survival will be enhanced when the “really big one” (8.0 magnitude) comes on the nearby southern San Andreas. It’s overdue, according to scientists. The last such event was in 1857 (Fort Tejon).
I was in Bakersfield for the August 1952 earthquake (7.3 magnitude) — and its unceasing aftershocks that kept us sleeping in our backyards each night for a month!
One such aftershock occurred while I was enjoying a movie with friends at the Fox Theatre. No one (including me) knew what to do. About half of the audience ran outdoors into the street. The rest of us stayed in our seats not knowing which was the better alternative. “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” wasn’t in our vocabulary then.
Fortunately, Fox Theatre’s structure held together — unlike an experience I had more recently in San Francisco. I was enjoying lunch at Puccinelli’s Pub with a Bakersfield High School and college buddy (older readers may recall Terry Whitney, BHS 1950, now retired as CEO of Welch Foods in New York and subsequently CEO of California Canners & Growers in San Francisco).
A strong earthquake hit. We both stayed put — but when we did go outside, we saw huge chunks of “gingerbread” on the street that had broken off and fallen from the tops of high-rise buildings. Anyone struck by such heavy concrete would not likely have survived.
The point is this: Go to shakeout.org to register for participation. There’s no fee; however, you’ll immediately receive excellent data on how to participate in this drill — wherever you may be at the time — and how you, your family and others can have a better chance of survival when the inevitable major quake occurs.
Don’t delay. Register today! Prepare! Survive!
John Pryor is a local risk management consultant and a published author through International Risk Management Institute in Dallas. During the Korean War, he was a personnel and legal officer aboard ships in the South China Sea.