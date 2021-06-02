More mass shooting tragedies and, as usual, thoughts and prayers are put forth by our politicians and civic and religious leaders. Yes, we all have thoughts and questions: Why does this continue to happen? Is there a political, social, or religious solution? Do prayers help? Did the millions of prayers of Jews, gypsies and others who died in the Holocaust get answered? Did the prayers of the people who died from the plagues, influenza, smallpox, ebola, yellow fever, and a host of other deadly diseases get answered? Did the prayers of parents of approximately 15,000 children worldwide who die of starvation or disease every 24 hours get answered?
People are not born killers; they are created in society. What are some of the factors that produce this abnormality?
1. Bullying in school, workplace and elsewhere.
2. Abusive parents who may be alcoholics or on drugs.
3. Gang membership.
4. Racism and/or ethnic hatred taught by parents, relatives or peers.
5. Extreme poverty.
6. Drugs.
7. Influence of violent movies in theaters and on television.
8. The example of the United States that solves its problems with violence.
Consider the history of the United States. It has been in semi-constant warfare since its founding. The following is an incomplete list:
American/Indian wars ... 1609-1924 intermittent
The Revolutionary War ... 1775-1783
First Barbary War ... 1801-1805
War of 1812 ... 1812-1815
Second Barbary War ... 1815
Texas Revolution ... 1835-1836
Mexican/American War ... 1846-1848
The Civil War ... 1861-1865
The Spanish/American War ... 1898
Samoan Civil War ... 1898-1899
Philippine/American War ... 1899-1902
Mexican Border War ... 1910-1919
Occupation of Nicaragua ... 1912-1933
Occupation of Veracruz ... 1914
Occupation of Haiti ... 1915-1934
Occupation of the Dominican Republic ... 1916-1924
World War I ... 1917-1918
Russian Civil War ... 1918-1920
World War II ... 1941-1945
Operation Beleaguer ... 1945-1949
The Korean War ... 1950-1953
The Vietnam War ... 1955-1975
Lebanon Crisis ... 1958
Invasion of Grenada ... 1983
Invasion of Panama ... 1989-1990
Gulf War ... 1990-1991
First Intervention in the Somali Civil War ... 1992-1995
Second Intervention in the Somali Civil War ... 2007-2021
Intervention in Haiti ... 1994-1995
The Iraq War ... 2003-2011
The Afghanistan War ... 2001-to present
Gun-related deaths unfold in tragic circumstances across the country daily. But it is often mass shootings that ignite the debate over gun control in the country and shine the spotlight on its position as a global outlier. The United States has 4 percent of the world's population and 46 percent of civilian owned guns worldwide. Sixty-six percent of United States' gun owners possess two or more firearms while 75 percent say they couldn't imagine not owning one. Americans are 51 times more likely to be killed by gunfire than people in the United Kingdom. And, gun-related suicides are eight times higher in the United States than in other high-income nations.
The United States is first in the number of households containing guns, first in the incarceration rate of its citizens, first in selling weapons to the rest of the world, and, to our disgrace, among the top in polluting the planet. To the shame of the United States there is a huge homeless problem along with too many living well below the poverty line, and an illegal drug problem that won't go away. As far as illegal drugs are concerned, we might learn from Portugal where all drugs have been legalized and they treat addicts humanely.
We need to repeal the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution and write a more up-to-date amendment that allows a few firearms such as shotguns and non-automatic rifles for hunting and recreation, but forbids military-style weapons. We need to license gun ownership just like we license automobiles.
Thoughts and prayers if you must, but what we really need is action by the obstructionist and do-nothing politicians in Congress.
David Keranen is a retired Bakersfield College educator.