IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

In a recent viewpoint column, Sal Moretti asks, “What was the final challenge of life?” He wants to know what the senior citizens of The Villages in Florida, mostly retired, with much leisure time in which to play all day, seemingly with no further challenges in life, have to push against. They no longer have the demands of raising children and grandchildren; they are retired from their careers and the day in day out drudgery of work. What do they now have? Moretti makes it appear they have nothing but the emptiness of too much leisure time to fill.

Well, Sal, I’m here to answer your question. You see, I am in that age group, also retired, living a life of leisure, writing an article now and then for The Californian.

Tags

Recommended for you