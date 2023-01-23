In a recent viewpoint column, Sal Moretti asks, “What was the final challenge of life?” He wants to know what the senior citizens of The Villages in Florida, mostly retired, with much leisure time in which to play all day, seemingly with no further challenges in life, have to push against. They no longer have the demands of raising children and grandchildren; they are retired from their careers and the day in day out drudgery of work. What do they now have? Moretti makes it appear they have nothing but the emptiness of too much leisure time to fill.
Well, Sal, I’m here to answer your question. You see, I am in that age group, also retired, living a life of leisure, writing an article now and then for The Californian.
Sal, our final challenge is to embrace life! Our daily challenge is to outlive death!
I’m guessing Sal was visiting his older sister at The Villages in Florida and is not yet of retirement age; just thinking about it. . . maybe. If he had spent more time at The Villages I think he would have discovered that behind the golf, the social lunches and late-night dancing, most conversations were an exchange of medical information. “How are you feeling today, Maud?”, “Did you hear about Ben’s diagnosis?”, “Did you get your surgery scheduled?” and comparing our aches and pains against our neighbors.
Our challenge is to everyday keep a smile when you know without a doubt your good health is about to end! Will it be a “breaking the hip” fall? The BIG C diagnosis? A heart attack? Hoping whatever means by which we enter the Pearly Gates it will be quick. None of us want to take the long, winding road to Heaven trapped in the prison of a paralyzed body with a still-active mind unable to move or speak. Yes, we talk about this, voicing our worries to one another so we can receive and give encouragement.
I know. I just turned 87 years old and most of my friends are in their 70s and 80s. We struggle every day to keep active in an aging, painful body and to keep driving our cars as long as possible to keep our independence. We do the daily crossword puzzle, play bridge to keep our minds active while watching for signs of Alzheimer’s, complaining to each other (but not our kids!) of the memory losses, hoping to keep it at only names we forget, while our memories of long ago seem to sharpen!
And, yes, in the back of our mind is the bigger question: “Will I make it to Heaven or will I be directed to that other place?” Most of us of this age were raised to believe this will depend on how "good" we are, so now is the time to start being good! No wonder there is peace and no grumpiness at The Villages. This is our last chance at goodness and we better not blow it now!
Have I painted a bleak picture of aging? I’m here to tell you of the beauty of getting older. We daily celebrate and congratulate each other that we are still here on this good earth to enjoy every last minute we are given. We have chosen to surround ourselves with a support group, an army of comrades to help us through this final challenge; to meet it head on, with a brave heart and arms wide open, embracing one another with encouragement and love.
Yes, there is beauty to be found in our last days (maybe years?) and we are going to make the most of it by playing like we did in our childhood during the daytime and fighting off loneliness at night while dancing as if nobody is watching.
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.