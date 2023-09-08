Hope. Like the air we breathe, we couldn’t live a day without it — and today, I’m writing about the new hope on the horizon for “the least of these” in Bakersfield.
Notice a lot of homeless folks on our streets lately? There’s a reason why. California’s tragic pandemic of homelessness has lapped up on our shores in a major way.
A few months ago, the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative released a stunning statistic indicating that over the past year, homelessness in Kern County has jumped 22%. That’s a devastating trend but the good news is there’s a reason for newfound hope that you need to know about, right here in beautiful Bakersfield.
On July 18, CityServe Network and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern announced construction on two, four-story buildings with 126 bedroom units at 3201 F St. Called Elevate Apartments, those buildings will be ready to provide shelter, hope and healing beginning early next year.
Here’s why that matters to all of us.
This is the first apartment complex of its kind in Kern County, with gated entry, 24/7 security and surveillance, and a comprehensive range of support services to get the unsheltered off the streets, back on their feet, and onto a path toward self-sufficiency and independence.
I can’t emphasize this enough: We’re not just giving them a roof and a warm bed. This will be a wrap-around, whole of life approach to healing those wounded by life’s setbacks.
We’re not talking about vague, unrealistic, idealistic hope either. We’re talking about coming beside each individual, inviting them to connect with faith-based fellowship, and equipping them to be functional, productive members of our community.
As CityServe Network Executive Director Karl Hargestam noted, “We look forward to how Elevate will soon shape the future of our downtown community for the better, building a more vibrant neighborhood as we elevate people to live their purpose.”
Stephen Pelz, Housing Authority of the County of Kern executive director, added, “We are pleased to partner with CityServe to provide quality affordable housing for Bakersfield residents. The need is great and Elevate will help meet this need.”
Let me be clear: Entering the Elevate community is a hand up, not a handout. To qualify, residents without a personal residence must:
● Have an income below 30% of Bakersfield’s average monthly income;
● Present a housing voucher from Housing Authority of the County of Kern;
● Express and demonstrate a desire to find a better way to live.
Support services will include case management, income support, employment training, job skill development, substance abuse treatment, relapse prevention, family counseling and personal development coaching. CityServe, EA Family Services, and other partners in our community will work side-by-side to provide this assistance.
Once this novel concept proves its worth, it can be scaled up to help other communities. And who knows … what starts in our own community may one day reach out to the nations!
By the way, 36 Elevate units will be set aside for a very special community indeed, one that needs a fresh breath of hope most of all.
I’m talking about foster kids 18-25, who are aging out of the foster-care system and suddenly find themselves out on their own. Imagine young people with broken and lost childhoods, many of whom are already suffering from trauma and PTSD, and no family support whatsoever, suddenly walking out into the world with no real clue how to live independently.
Stepping in at their most vulnerable moment to help these kids get on their feet can make a truly life-saving difference. I’ll be sharing more about this vital aspect of Elevate soon.
For more information about Elevate Apartments and its programming, I encourage you to visit elevatekern.com.
Oh, and next time you drive by the 3200 block of F Street, if you hear the grumble of excavators and the whir of cranes, please bear with us.
It’s the sound of hope.
Crissy Cochran serves as director of communications for CityServe.