Mary Bedard is Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters.

I would like to address your Aug. 21 editorial ("Use truth, transparency to combat election myths"). The editorial states that I need to respond more quickly to election myths. Yet, every one of the responses to the election myths cited in your editorial were based on my public responses combating these myths.

After questions, concerns, and misinformation were brought before the Board of Supervisors in February, I presented a lengthy response to the board on March 1. After that, I addressed the board on four other occasions between March and June to combat the misinformation, often repeating the responses I had previously given.