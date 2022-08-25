I would like to address your Aug. 21 editorial ("Use truth, transparency to combat election myths"). The editorial states that I need to respond more quickly to election myths. Yet, every one of the responses to the election myths cited in your editorial were based on my public responses combating these myths.
After questions, concerns, and misinformation were brought before the Board of Supervisors in February, I presented a lengthy response to the board on March 1. After that, I addressed the board on four other occasions between March and June to combat the misinformation, often repeating the responses I had previously given.
The same misinformation continued to be brought forward, despite my earlier responses. I have given many interviews to the media and responded to media requests for information relating to election misinformation. And I have responded in The Californian when letters or articles contain inaccurate election information, including my Community Voices column on April 15, where I addressed misinformation regarding voter registration, tabulating equipment and hand counting of ballots. In addition, elections staff conducted nine outreach sessions with community organizations and schools during the spring of 2022, providing accurate election information and answering questions.
As I mentioned in previous public statements, we remodeled the vote by mail room in 2021, with two goals in mind. The first was to expand the workspace to accommodate the growth in vote by mail from 72 percent in March 2020 to 92 percent in the June primary, while redesigning the workflow to make it more efficient.
But our second goal was to provide better sightlines for observers and allow for numerous observation stations so the observers could readily view the various processes mail ballots go through, including sorting the ballot envelopes and extracting the ballots, duplicating any damaged ballots, and viewing the 1 percent manual tally. We specifically moved the signature checking stations from the interior of the room to directly in front of the main observation area, so observers could better view the process. Based on numerous conversations elections staff had with observers, those observers were readily able to view the signatures, asking questions and making comments about them.
The editorial states “critics contend that in the June election, other California counties posted more timely updates.” While critics may say that, it is actually false. On election night we posted updates every two hours, as did other counties. After the election, while 14 counties (24 percent) posted their first election update on Thursday June 9, Kern updated on Friday, along with 24 other counties (43 percent). The remaining 33 percent of counties posted their first update the following week. After that first update, Kern updated twice a week, as did most other counties. No counties posted daily updates, as the editorial states Kern should do.
The editorial also states that we need to create a Q&A section on our website to educate and reassure voters. We have actually done better than that. Since 2020 we have had videos on our website: a shorter one that demonstrates and explains the vote by mail process and a longer one that addresses all aspects of the election process, including voter registration and the security features embedded in our processes. The public can find them at KernVote.com and clicking on Transparency Video.
The staff who worked the primary election are dedicated, hard-working election workers. While for some it was their first election, we also had experienced election staff members. All staff members understood the importance of their roles and worked well together as a team. One of the experienced observers even commented on how well-organized many of the processes were. The voters of Kern County can be proud of the dedication and integrity of their election workers.
Mary Bedard is Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk.