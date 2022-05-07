Regardless of the level of fraud in our elections during 2020, the integrity of our election ballot casting system in the future must be composed of processes each of us can trust and accept in total confidence.
Application of the principles and best practices of quality management (Lean Six Sigma) and risk management can provide each of us the assurance we need to fully trust the outcomes of future elections at all levels.
No system can be perfect. The notion of “zero defects” has long been discredited. After all, we are fallible human beings. Unintentional errors happen. Intentional fraud has been proven and reproven in election systems. Whether the outcome of the election was affected or not is not the issue today. Future integrity is what matters.
Accordingly, Lean Six Sigma’s standard — and goal — is 3.4 “defects” per million opportunities. That’s not 3.4 percent — it’s .00034 percent. Not an election outcome changer.
The question is: How does any election system get to that level of near perfection?
The answer is for such systems (and the multiple processes within each system) to function at their optimum level to assure the integrity of our elections at all levels — and to restore our collective confidence in our system.
That’s the WHAT of operational planning.
The challenge we continue to face is HOW to eliminate election system defects — whether by innocent error or criminal fraud.
We’re a republic (thank goodness!) Local and state governments are in control — not some distant central authority. This provides multiple alternatives and permits experimentation — plus the Lean Six Sigma principle of continuous process improvement.
Good ideas get shared, of course. This element of freedom helps make our nation the greatest ever in our world of multiple levels of personal and organizational freedom of choice.
Multiple recommendations for continuous improvement of our nation’s election systems have been proposed. The question is: How many have been implemented?
Following are some that seem to make exceptionally good sense. It’s hoped Kern County will want to employ those not already in place.
These should be easy concepts to adopt — and to expand — as the county already has strong Lean Six Sigma and risk management programs in place.
Here are the more prevalent recommendations:
• Verify the accuracy of voter registrations. California has an excellent system in place. When you change your address on your driver’s license, the DMV notifies the county so your voter registration can also easily be changed.
• Verify voters’ citizenship. Proof of citizenship should be required to register to vote. Verification is possible through the Department of Homeland Security — including access to their E-Verify system.
• Limit absentee ballots. Only those who are physically unable to vote or will be out of town on the day of the election should be provided an absentee ballot. Early voting days should be limited.
• Prohibit vote harvesting by third parties. It should not be permissible for anyone to pick up multiple ballots and return them to the polling place. The problem is it “opens the door” to pressuring or coercing vulnerable voters in their homes or nursing facilities.
• Permit election observers full access to the election process. Observers should be able to see each element of an election process — and not from a distance — so long as they don’t interfere with those same processes. Also, election officials should be available to answer observers’ questions.
Ethicist Dr. John Pelissero said it well: “Local officials can reassure the American public that the most basic common good in our Democracy — our right to vote — will be guaranteed and the outcomes will have integrity.”
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM is a local risk management and quality management consultant. He served as interim Kern County risk manager for almost a year while the county was searching for a new risk manager. His 181-page book, “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook” converges both quality management and risk management best practices for organizations.