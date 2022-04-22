Long ago, when Jesus entered Jerusalem, his people celebrated. The Pharisees told Jesus to silence his disciples, to which Jesus replied, “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out." (Luke 19:40) For the last four years, I’ve had the blessed pleasure of working in County Supervisor David Couch’s office where the rules were simple: Don’t say things that make life more difficult for the elected official. Accordingly, I had to keep quiet and set my writing aside. Having recently left that employment, hopefully I can find that voice again.
Elected officials walk a fine line in what they say and as a staff member, I learned my words could be used against him, causing him problems. In fact, that did happen. So I learned silence.
The April 5 Board of Supervisors meeting provides an example of when silence was necessary. Speaker after speaker, mostly from a conservative group called the Election Integrity Project, spoke in protest of a contract extension for Dominion Voting Machines. As I listened, I noticed they were repeating nationally-used talking points from those who say the 2020 election was stolen. The speakers urged the board to scrap this computerized counting system and urged all votes be hand-counted. Ironically, many complained the people doing the hand-counting were also flawed. They expressed oft-repeated claims fraud occurred because voter registration lists were outdated, signatures didn’t match, and mail-in ballots inherently created opportunities for fraud. One lady supposedly proved the voting system was flawed by confessing to a crime she committed — filling out her dead mother’s ballot and turning it in!
It didn’t matter that Kern County clearly voted in favor of their candidate as counted by Dominion’s equipment. Nor did it matter, as Mary Bedard, Kern's auditor-controller-county clerk-registrar of voters, aptly said in her Community Voice of April 15, that vote counting machines have been used for over 50 years. According to these speakers, if Dominion was used, fraud probably occurred. Huh? You’d think if people were conspiring to commit a crime, they’d do a better job than that! Poor Bedard, a real professional, was vilified for her election management, her integrity impugned, because she used this equipment, wanted this contract extension, and allowed monitors to view vote counting, but from a distance, among other things. It didn’t matter this same equipment was used in the 2016 election as well.
Much to the board’s credit, they voted 5-0 to continue the contract. Even those supervisors who may sympathize with the speakers’ sentiments know they can’t just cancel a contract for unsubstantiated political reasons. Considering that Dominion has sued media outlets, it was probably wise to avoid potential litigation from canceling the contract without cause. The normal business of the 2022 election needed to go forward without stopping to relitigate the 2020 election.
On April 18, KGET-17 aired a special election report, “How Safe Is Your Vote in Kern County,” which can be found on their website, that thoroughly evaluates each fraud claim by the EIP. The EIP supposedly “prove” their theory by saying dead people voted, or that too many voters in the system are registered with a date of Jan. 1, 1900 as their birth date, among other “coincidences.” Maddie Gannon and Alex Fisher of KGET-17 did a great job explaining with detailed facts how strange anomalies like this happen. And as far as signatures go, though my old signature is somewhat different from my current one, I would still like to have my vote counted. I’m sure others have a similar experience.
As a staff person who’s been in government a long time, it’s not controversial or “conspiratorial” to me. Whatever your politics, the business of government has to go on. Bedard has a job to do, as do the supervisors. There’s lots of reasons to criticize government, but this Kern County election conspiracy theory is specious. As a general rule, conspiracy theories are more often a vulnerability of the theorist, and this case seems no different.
Having exited the elected official’s office, the silence is lifted. So, no, the stones won’t need to cry out, and hopefully, they won’t be getting thrown either, at least not at my old boss.
Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.