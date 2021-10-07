Growing up in Delano — the birthplace of the farm-labor rights movement, in the shadow of giants like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Larry Itliong — I’ve seen firsthand how important a thriving, sustainable agricultural sector is not only to our state and nation, but for the people whose lives and livelihoods depend on the backbone of our economy.
Despite being one of the fastest-growing regions in the state and a key piece of California’s economy, the San Joaquin Valley’s future is in jeopardy due to climate change. No matter your political affiliation or ideology, all Central Valley residents know and agree that our region has experienced historically severe heat waves, droughts and flooding that threaten our way of life. This year alone, wildfires have consumed thousands of acres of land, creating devastating effects on our ability to sustainably harvest the more than 250 crops we provide in the Valley. These dry spells have called for drastic measures, with many Valley farmers having to cut production. And farmworkers continue to work in ever-worsening conditions, hours upon hours a day in blistering sun and heat.
Everyone — farmers, farm laborers, consumers — lives with the repercussions. We are all paying higher prices for basic items, including water and vegetables. The challenges facing farm laborers continue to pile up. And the environmental justice challenges continue to pile up. From air pollution to unsafe drinking water, people up and down the Valley have become exposed to contaminants that increase our risk of adverse health effects, including cancer and heart disease.
Despite the obvious impact that climate change is having on our region — both on our people and our economy, elected officials like Congressman David Valadao continue to choose to ignore the facts. Although he claims to care about climate change, he has voted repeatedly against legislation that would mitigate the impact of climate change.
Instead of acknowledging climate change, he has chosen to blame local administrators and regulations for the obvious climate-driven issues the region is facing. Perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not — Valadao has accepted more than $378,000 from the oil and gas industry to fund his congressional campaigns, according to OpenSecrets. Whose interests does he really represent?
Valadao recently made his most egregious climate change vote on Congress’ budget resolution. The bill invests directly into the areas of agriculture, wildfire prevention, and forestry, which all help mitigate the effects of climate change. The legislation would incentivize companies to produce clean energy, which would directly reduce emissions, slow the impact of climate change, and pave the way for a cleaner future for the Central Valley. Even with all of these clear solutions and forms of assistance to deal with climate change, Valadao voted against the bill. By choosing to downplay the consequences of our changing planet, Valadao continues to make decisions that have put our food supply, our local economy, our residents’ safety — and our way of life, at risk.
No matter how hard Washington politicians like Congressman Valadao try, the effects of climate change cannot be ignored. With dry spells, droughts, and other consequences leaving the area in disarray, the future of the San Joaquin Valley and the surrounding areas has been left up in the air, leaving everyday Californians to pay the price. Instead of helping the region, Congressman Valadao has chosen to deny climate change and leave his constituents to fend for themselves.
Salvador Solorio-Ruiz is city of Delano councilman.