Tim Stormont

As we look forward to Easter we are reminded of its theme: love. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

Today’s society has a real problem defining what real love is. It goes all the way from pleasing yourself in hedonistic fashion (self-love) to creating an idol as the focus of our lust (romantic or obsessive love) that can include anyone or anything of our choice. Sadly those choices are usually short-lived and shallow.

