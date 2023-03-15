As we look forward to Easter we are reminded of its theme: love. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Today’s society has a real problem defining what real love is. It goes all the way from pleasing yourself in hedonistic fashion (self-love) to creating an idol as the focus of our lust (romantic or obsessive love) that can include anyone or anything of our choice. Sadly those choices are usually short-lived and shallow.
Jesus set a higher standard for love declaring, “Greater love has no one than this, that they lay down their life for their friends.” (John 10:11) This, and at other times, encouraging us to love our neighbor and even our enemies.When it came to himself he did not lower the standard, but rather raised it as commended by the verse, “while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
The greatest standard for love is not lust, or pining away for someone, no matter who we chose to love. The greatest standard is sacrifice. This doesn’t necessarily mean throwing yourself in front of a car or a bullet to save someone else. It could be a daily sacrifice of staying married to the same person for your whole life instead of bailing out when things get difficult. It could be looking down the road in a relationship and realizing that making it a sexual one would be a destructive thing to them and refusing that because you care for their soul, not just their flesh.
When it comes to children it could mean sacrificing your status as their friend or the cool parent and tell them “no” gently but firmly. Affirm them in things that are good, not in things that are destructive to body and soul. Your children are fearfully and wonderfully made. Trust God for how he made them and guide them to be the best of that rather than trying to turn themselves into something they were never intended to be.
Yes, I’m talking about gender and sexuality now. Some people call Christians haters because they don’t agree with the pursuit of those lifestyles. Granted some Christians go after that as if they are unforgivable sins. They are not. An honest assessment of the things that are sins can only bring us to the conclusion that “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” That is why we all need a savior.
That is the beauty of what Jesus did for us at Easter. He not only died for our sins, he invites us to new life of deliverance, hope and growth in him signified by his rising from death. And he has the power to do it in our lives. The proud resist this, but it is the hope of the humble.
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.