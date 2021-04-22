It’s not always that Earth Day, April 22, falls during National Volunteer week, which moves around on the calendar in April, and this year is observed this week.
During the Give Big Kern online fundraising campaign, which over the years has become a monthlong celebration of giving culminating on the first Tuesday in May, we highlight the importance of giving back by volunteering — as well as, of course, donating monetarily to local nonprofits — through givebigkern.org.
According to a 2019 report from the California Association of Nonprofits, 70 percent of charities in our state are all-volunteer-run, and California volunteers generate close to $17 billion in unpaid labor yearly — the equivalent of 331,000 full-time jobs.
COVID-19 reduced resources — including volunteer participation — for many nonprofits; but now that the world is opening up again, people are getting vaccinated, and nonprofits have pivoted to create socially distanced and virtual volunteer opportunities, Give Big Kern provides an excellent way for folks to pledge volunteer hours to nonprofits they love.
From agencies involved in cultural pursuits — theater, music/dance, arts nonprofit — to those serving children and youth, women, seniors, veterans; vulnerable populations such as people dealing with homelessness, physical and mental disabilities, abuse/trauma, or grief; or those struggling with chronic health conditions such as cancer or Alzheimer’s, there are plenty of volunteering opportunities at the many agencies participating in Give Big Kern.
Volunteering and Earth Day
This week, Facebook reminded me that “Every day is Earth Day.” It should be, I think, considering that we have a planet with limited resources we should value and care for, and human activities inevitably impact the many other species we share the Earth with.
COVID has affected environment and animal nonprofits particularly hard.
In an informal poll I took of Kern Community Foundation’s nonprofit partners late last year, I learned that animal rescues:
• Have struggled with reduced funds to rescue, care for, and adopt out the equines, canines, felines, or other animals in their care due to the inability to conduct live fundraising events;
• Have witnessed more animal abandonment or surrender by out-of-work families that can no longer afford to keep a pet (including pets suffering from moderate-to-severe medical conditions); and
• Have experienced much longer wait times to see a vet — as many vet clinics stopped operating at full capacity during the pandemic — as well as to receive deliveries of much-needed pet supplies (medicine, food, cleaning products) from overwhelmed shippers.
I also learned that environment nonprofits:
• Lost revenues from fees charged for recreational activities when entire parks, forests and other outdoor areas were shut down following stay-at-home orders — and saw the economies of the rural communities where they are located suffer for the same reason;
• Were, because of closures, unable to perform important educational interpretive work with the public, especially school groups, who are tomorrow’s stewards of nature; and
• Suffered from the double whammy of the pandemic and last summer’s devastating wildfires and the poor air quality they generated.
Both animal and environment nonprofits reported shortages of volunteers and interns due to stay-at-home orders. Some animal nonprofits in rural areas said there are no veterinary services in their community on Sundays, or evenings on any day of the week. All have learned important lessons from the pandemic, and, admirably, are still very committed to their work.
So, on a National Volunteer Week that straddles Earth Day, will you consider pledging volunteer hours to a nonprofit — ANY nonprofit — through Give Big Kern?
Simply go to givebigkern.org between now and Give Big Kern Day, May 4, and choose “Volunteering” from the drop-down menu at the top of the page. Then, use the button at the bottom of the Volunteering page to fill out the online application form with your contact details, select a nonprofit from the drop-down menu (there are close to 130 local charities to choose from!), submit your pledge, and you will be contacted by that agency after Give Big Kern, as each nonprofit has its own set of screening and training criteria.
Thank you, Happy Earth Day and Happy National Volunteer Week!
Louis Medina serves as the Director of Community Impact for Give Big Kern organizer Kern Community Foundation. He may be reached at Louis@kernfoundation.org.