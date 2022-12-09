What a joy to read about the final touches being applied to the World War II memorial in an article by Steven Mayer (“Bronze centerpiece arrives at nearly finished World War II veterans memorial,” Dec. 6). As a community, we can all be thankful for the time invested by Kathleen Grainger-Schaffer, Walter Grainger, Wendy Ward, Paul Burzych, Ed Gaede, the city of Bakersfield, the county of Kern, and many others who have made this memorial a possibility.
Upon hearing about the dedication ceremony for our local World War II veterans that will take place this Saturday, I remembered my grandfather, Claudie Hames. He served as a paratrooper in the Philippines and helped the Allied Forces take back the Pacific. He would often recall the historic battle for Corregidor that started on Feb. 16, 1945. It was on this date that the paratroopers of the 503rd jumped on the Fortress of Corregidor ("the Rock") to help liberate the Pacific from the Imperial Army. The battle on that island continued for 11 straight days, and he was eventually wounded by grenade shrapnel.
The island fortress had become a strategic stronghold to guard against Allied ships approaching the Philippines. The island served as one of the last remaining obstacles, after General Douglas MacArthur made his tactical return at Lingayen Gulf. Landing in Lingayen, General MacArthur would fight to secure Luzon and take back Manila. During this time, the 503rd and other regiments fought to secure the island of Corregidor within Manila Bay.
Many years ago, I had an opportunity to visit the beach at Lingayen Gulf where MacArthur made his amphibious landing in January of 1945. After spending the weekend on the neighboring island of Anda, I took a small bangka with outriggers from the island to the mainland. Wading ashore within that same historic gulf, I walked through the surf where our American soldiers gave their life.
Upon that former beachhead, I found the Gulf of Lingayen has a fitting bronze memorial (similar to the statuary on Leyte) to recognize thousands, like my grandfather, who served with MacArthur during the Second World War. In the battle for Luzon, approximately 8,000 Americans gave their life and approximately 140,000 Filipino combatants died defending their great nation from Japanese occupation.
After the U.S. military took back the island, my grandfather recovered in a field hospital and was then given orders to guard the coffins of the men who died fighting with him. That lonely night of watch would be his final act of service to his fallen friends, as they would not return home. Today, the graves of the 503rd and 17,000 American soldiers are still maintained with the upmost respect at the Manila American Cemetery, along with a tribute to the 36,000 soldiers whose bodies were not found.
In the days to come, names will continue to be added to our local memorial, and I am reminded this week that each name on that memorial has a unique story. Some returned alive to tell of their service, but others remain where they gave their life on foreign soil. For the many who will never have opportunity to see the National Mall, Arlington Cemetery, a battlefield, a loved one’s grave, or state memorial park, this local memorial will provide a much-needed place of remembrance.
I hope that, as a community, we will also use the momentum from this project to continuously impact the lives of the many who have served this nation. We must continue to build monuments, add names to local memorials, fund Honor Flights, donate to our wounded warriors, support our warrior gallery, and give where there is need.
In this spirit, our family-owned medical supply store will try to do our small part this Christmas and partner with the California Veterans Assistance Foundation to collect donations for veterans who have need. Throughout the month of December, Quality Team HomeCare will collect new winter clothing, along with white T-shirts and socks. This is but one small way we can give back to those who have served. If you can assist, the drop-off location for donations is Quality Team HomeCare Medical Supplies at 4208 Rosedale Highway #201.
Michael Kennedy is Rosedale branch manager of Quality Team HomeCare & Medical Supply.