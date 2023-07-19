Fentanyl is taking away promising young people’s lives. This powerful synthetic opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Deaths continue to skyrocket, and children are the victims.
This growing crisis demands immediate action by our leaders. The Legislature must hold those who sell this lethal drug that is poisoning our communities accountable.
Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death among 18 to 45 year olds in the United States. Between 2012 and 2018, California fentanyl overdose deaths increased by more than 800% — from 82 to 786.
In 2021, there were 5,722 fentanyl overdose deaths in California. That is 110 lives lost a week — the equivalent of a Boeing 747 full of people falling out of the sky every week and a half.
On June 14, the California Highway Patrol seized more than 4.2 kilograms of fentanyl in San Francisco — enough to kill 2.1 million people — three times the city's entire population.
Two milligrams — the weight of three grains of sugar — is enough to kill an adult.
The difference in dosage between a high from intake and a death sentence is so small that one mistake can be fatal. Access to this drug is so easy; it can be done simply by a touch on a person’s phone.
Many drug dealers are selling these counterfeit pills on social media websites. Social media makes it easy for dealers to deliver fake pills to the door of a home as quickly as using an app to order a pizza delivery.
These fake pills are marketed as legitimate pain management medicine, such as Percocet or Oxy. Unfortunately, the buyer is often unaware of the deadly dose of fentanyl that makes up the fake pill, leading to increasing fatalities.
In Kern County, the number of overdoses have doubled from last year. Sadly, a 9-month-old baby in Bakersfield overdosed on fentanyl after the child wandered into his mother’s drawers. Fortunately, first responders were able to save this child. Given the tremendous increase, first responders are overwhelmed responding to overdoses.
According to the California Department of Public Health, Tulare County experienced 57 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2021. Last year, in one traffic stop alone, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department seized 150,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $750,000. If deputies did not bust the traffickers, this would have been enough fentanyl to kill several million people.
Fentanyl is poisoning our youth and tearing families apart. It is past time for the Legislature to hold drug dealers accountable.
The Legislature must take the first step by passing sensible laws to punish fentanyl dealers to the same level other traffickers of hard drugs face in California. Currently, punishment enhancements available for other drugs are not available for prosecutors to use against deadly fentanyl dealers. Next, we must enact laws that increase consequences for individuals convicted of poisoning our communities with fentanyl if it can be established they knew or should have known they were selling fentanyl if someone dies.
It's time for the Legislature to give prosecutors an equal tool to prosecute fentanyl dealers similar to drunken drivers who kill someone on our roadways. Ask any parent who has lost a child to fentanyl and we are sure they would agree.
We must address the fentanyl poisoning happening in our communities head-on. While parents should talk to their children about the risks of fentanyl, lawmakers must increase penalties for those who lure children in just to make a profit.
Far too many families are left heartbroken by this poison. Drug dealers must face consequences. The time is now to bring drug dealers to justice.
Assemblyman Vince Fong represents Kern and Tulare counties. Tim Ward is district attorney of Tulare County and president of the California District Attorneys Association.