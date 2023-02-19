I am a parent. My 16-year-old attends East Bakersfield High School. I am also a junior high school teacher. I can understand the concerns of parents, teachers and students regarding parent notification when a student requests to change their name and pronouns.
The parent may feel blindsided, which may lead to hurt. As a parent, we should understand our child's pain. Were we too busy? Why couldn't our child trust us enough to talk to us?
As a parent, we may not want to blame our child, so we focus the blame on the adult that knew — the teacher and the school! We wrongly demand that the school board fire the teacher who gave our child support.
The reaction is more about pride, and the response does not address the problem nor ease our child's pain.
How do we address the problem? One answer is to have a conversation while acknowledging:
It is easy to tell a stranger a secret.
It is easy to talk to teenage friends, even when they don't give the best advice.
It is harder to speak to an adult, such as a teacher, but talking to an adult is one step closer to talking to a parent.
You may be the parent who says, "I would like to know that my child has changed their name and pronouns."
You are reasonable. You may be the parent who talks, listens and supports your child as the shock wears off. Thank you. I wish more parents were like you. Not all adults are like you.
At the two-hour and eight-minute mark of the Kern High School board meeting on Feb. 6, a high school student bravely gave a speech. I was in the overflow room listening.
Giving a speech in a hostile room of adults who demand that a teacher get fired for supporting students is difficult. Yet, the student's speech is a moment of pride for a parent or teacher, regardless if you agree on the topic.
The student countered arguments with evidence. And, when the student asked, "Shouldn't God love us for who we are?" the audience, who claimed to come from a church, responded with hatred. Fortunately, a supportive adult, maybe even a teacher, was in the audience, and the student found the strength to continue their speech.
In their situation, the student's parent was not ready to accept the change during freshman year. If the teacher had immediately outed them, before the student was ready, this remarkable Frontier High School student would have been kicked out of their home and shunned by their family.
Fortunately, one teacher respected the student enough to accept a new name and new pronouns, helping that student focus on academics and allowing the student the time to talk to their parent.
Teachers are not replacing parents. We are not removing their authority. Many of us are parents ourselves.
My husband, who is former military, talked with our son the day The New York Times article came out. He told our 16-year-old, "You can tell us anything even if you are afraid. We love you for you." We do not know who our son will love, but we do know that we love him.
And we know that you love your child. We know you would not heckle, mock, or bully the brave high school student. But there were hecklers in the audience that night. A teacher like Olivia Garrison has a job to teach academics and protect students from hateful hecklers.
As a parent, wouldn't you want a trusted adult by your child's side?
Jennifer Scott is a parent and teacher.