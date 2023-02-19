Jennifer Scott.png

Jennifer Scott is a parent and teacher.

I am a parent. My 16-year-old attends East Bakersfield High School. I am also a junior high school teacher. I can understand the concerns of parents, teachers and students regarding parent notification when a student requests to change their name and pronouns.

The parent may feel blindsided, which may lead to hurt. As a parent, we should understand our child's pain. Were we too busy? Why couldn't our child trust us enough to talk to us?

