The state of California is at a crossroads. No matter where you turn, you can’t escape the political or economic chaos that makes it feel like the Golden State has reached a crisis point. The recent recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom put a spotlight on the many challenges we face as a state, including an uphill pandemic recovery, skyrocketing housing prices and businesses rapidly leaving the state.
As president and founder of California Farmworkers and Families, as a board member of the Central Valley Taxpayers Association, and as an immigrant who’s thankful for my opportunity to build the American dream for myself and my family, I strongly feel now is the time for us to come together, grow our economy and relieve unnecessary burdens on Californians who are struggling.
It may come as a surprise to some, but two of the most beneficial sectors that have consistently delivered economic growth for California includes our thriving fuel refining and petrochemical manufacturing industries. Statewide these two industries have played a critical role in providing more than 125,000 good-paying jobs and contributing more than $39 billion to the economy every year.
Here in the Central Valley, these jobs have offered working-class families an opportunity to join the middle class with good wages and benefits and predictable work schedules.
California’s refineries are some of the most high-tech processing facilities in the world, manufacturing the fuels that power our nation forward, heat our homes and fuel our cars. Additionally, petrochemical manufacturing is responsible for producing resins and other chemical building blocks that are essential to countless consumer products including cell phones, computers, and even safety equipment supporting frontline health workers in the fight against COVID-19. These essential industries have proven themselves to be a blessing for working families across California, and they’ve helped power our economy through these difficult times.
Unfortunately, there are some in Washington who don’t see it that way. Currently being debated in Congress is President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. In order to pay for this ambitious domestic spending agenda, some in Congress want to impose a wave of new taxes on American-refined energy and plastics.
This is a mistake. These new taxes would increase costs for fuel and for feedstocks and make American businesses less competitive on the world stage. This plan also undercuts President Biden’s promise not to increase costs for households that earn less than $400,000 a year (which is most of us).
I find it sad that me and so many others came to America from Mexico looking for opportunity and a better life, but today gas is cheaper in Mexico than in California, at about a quarter less for every gallon. At nearly $4.40 for an average gallon of gas in California, how much more can we afford?
Fortunately, there is still hope that members of Congress will put people before politics and say no to new energy taxes that would harm the San Joaquin Valley. Here, community members come from diverse backgrounds but we all would be impacted if new energy taxes are approved.
That’s why we need our San Joaquin Valley Congressional delegation to speak with one bipartisan voice to protect our state’s refineries and petrochemical manufacturing facilities and the billions they contribute to California’s economy.
Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16) has proven himself to be a fiercely independent voice of reason in the House of Representatives. His track record of supporting commonsense policy solutions puts him in a unique position to take a stand and educate his colleagues on these essential industries. We need him now more than ever to be our voice in Congress and say NO to any new taxes that will hurt California families.
Jesse Rojas is a farmworker rights activist, spokesperson for Pick Justice, founder of California Farm Workers & Families, and a Central Valley Taxpayers Association board member. Rojas, an immigrant, also launched Mi America En La Radio, the first conservative Spanish-language radio show in the Central Valley. As CEO of The Redd Group, LLC, his organization offers labor relations, human resources consulting, public relations, and political consulting.