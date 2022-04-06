KERNTAX recently called for some changes in Bakersfield's City Charter, including increasing the compensation of city council members and hiring staff for each, along with giving the mayor more voting power and staff, even though the mayor already has a full-time staff person, and hiring a city auditor.
The notion that staff are needed for these part-time council members and the mayor would enable them to better advocate is superficially plausible, but not based on reality.
A full-time City Council would completely change who runs for this office and why. Historically, community members who run want to serve and improve Bakersfield. This is the central reason for seeking election.
Most members of the City Council have full-time jobs as bankers, engineers, educators, business owners and heads of social service agencies. If full-time service is expected, many would not be able to serve financially. People would be more inclined to run for economic gain, power and political careers; nor would they have the personal life experiences of those who have served in the past.
The city of Bakersfield is much smaller geographically than the county of Kern, has far less employees and a much smaller budget.
Bakersfield does not need a full-time City Council. It would be a huge expense to increase seven City Council salaries, eight with the mayor, adding more staff and offices with attendant costs such as computers and other equipment.
The idea of creating a new full-time auditor is another big, unnecessary expense. The city conducts audits all the time when needed. Adding another $100,000-plus-per-year employee with costly health and retirement benefits is a waste of taxpayers' dollars.
KERNTAX would model Bakersfield after Sacramento's and San Jose's governments. These big cities have full-time council members and mayors with salaries ranging from $65,772 to $137,000. The number of council members and mayor range from nine to 11.
Sacramento's population is about 539,221; San Jose's is estimated at 1,008,672. Bakersfield's population sits at about 413,098. Thus Bakersfield's seven council members give residents more representation per person.
Making Bakersfield's mayor a regular voting member of the City Council, instead of breaking tie votes, would not make any material difference. What would happen in the case of a 4-4 votes? There would be no one to break the tie.
Additionally, it would not give the mayor a stronger voice at the state level. Mayor Karen Goh communicates with the governor and his staff, as well as a being a member of the Big City coalition.
A case can be made for for increasing the pay of Bakersfield City council members, but not on the scope of Sacramento's and San Jose's.
Bakersfield council members receive $785.79 monthly, which is a combination of being given a car allowance and what compensation the Charter mandates. The mayor earns $2,000 monthly and is given a car. But council members and the mayor also the receive fully-paid medical, dental and vision insurances costing from $7,720.79 (single rate) to $23,243.46 annually.
Bakersfield is largely a city of neighborhoods better suited for a collaborative council manager form of government, where the mayor participates with the council as a citywide representative.
Bakersfield's government promotes good governance by keeping the City Council accountable to the people. The City Council is how neighborhoods have a voice at City Hall.
Effective mayors provide policy direction and vision; dedicated city council members set city goals with the mayor to establish public policy; and skilled professional department managers led by a city manager care out those decisions.
Mark Salvaggio is a retired longtime Bakersfield City Councilman and Kern County political observer.