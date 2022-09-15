After five years and more of investigation, the California Department of Justice and both the Kern County Sheriff’s Office (December 2020) and the Bakersfield Police Department (August 2021) signed onto stipulated judgments that were materially nearly identical with each other’s with respect to problems addressed and improvements to be made. Both departments decided it was better to look and move forward than to litigate the past.
Both judgments addressed the following:
• UOF supervisory investigations
• Stops, searches, seizures
• Responses to incidents with mentally ill and disabled
• Management and supervisory oversight
• Recruitment, hiring, promotions
• Personnel complaint review
• Community policing and community relations
In response, both departments organized citizen advisory committees to work with them to fulfill the requirements of the judgments. The burden of improvement was placed squarely, solely, and one-sidedly on the respective departments. Do we see a problem here?
Take just one issue: use of force. We as community members owe the ethical duty of respect to our officers of the same kind and measure that we expect from them. In my two injury-free decades of work as a supervising psychologist in the prison system, I found that you “get back what you give.” I received the same kind and level of respect from inmates that I showed them. I was able to safely traverse maximum security yards full of exercising inmates and speak with them without undue worry of being assaulted.
Yes, my “correctional awareness” eyes were open; and, yes, the eyes of correctional officers were upon me for my safety. But it was not unheard of for staff to be fatally assaulted when there was a disrespect score to be settled, even when armed officers were closely watching and even standing nearby. It takes only a second for a disrespected (dissed) inmate to slice and dice someone with whom there was a grudge to settle.
No one likes to be stopped by an officer. And it’s easy to be less than courteous when that happens. But let’s agree that being an officer is perilous duty. They never know what’s going to happen or when their life may be in danger or even lost. And we don’t always know what function they’re about to carry out when we’re stopped.
Better community relations is a two-way street as we interact with law enforcement. While minorities often do not get the respect they deserve, I dare say that no officer puts on his or her uniform and leaves for work spoiling for a chance to get into some encounter in which he or she may sustain injury or be killed.
Yes, some officers will overreact and use force out of proportion to the situation. Some may even use too much force deliberately and for spite (think Derek Chauvin). Our departments have disciplinary methods and protocols for that. But civilians can get belligerent and often do. And officers have their methods for that. Don’t want to be at the receiving end of use of force? Don’t get belligerent. It won’t end well.
Our State DOJ tells us that Kern County statistics have historically painted a not-so-pretty picture of its use of force practices. We can change that. But placing the blame solely on our law enforcement brethren ignores any part we may have played in situations that need not have escalated into violence — except that we ourselves contributed to it.
One focus of the DOJ judgment is on deescalation training for officers. How about we learn how to deescalate ourselves? Balancing our right to be treated with respect is our duty to show respect. Lacking showing respect, by what right are we entitled to expect it?
Brik McDill, PhD. is a psychologist and an Associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics. The views expressed are his own.