In his first inaugural address in 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “… let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself."
Everyone can agree that we are facing a homeless crisis in our state. Twenty-five percent of all people experiencing homelessness (sheltered and unsheltered) in our nation are in the state of California and 50 percent of all people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in our nation are in the state of California.
The reasons for this crisis are many. We lack enough affordable housing units and other economic hardships. We have a mental health and substance use disorder crisis. Many of these factors have been exacerbated by bad public policy at both the federal and state levels. In addition, several court rulings have also tied the hands of communities to address this crisis.
This is why I applaud the efforts of county staff and the Board of Supervisors to open the Tiny Home Village project. It is a practical and pragmatic step to actually do something productive to mitigate the impact of unsheltered homelessness on our community. Especially among those that are shelter and service resistant. What I find disappointing is the opposition to the location by some groups. Listening to comments at the most recent Board of Supervisor meetings I couldn’t help but think that they have given in to fear itself. The same folks that constantly complain about the Kern River being impacted by homelessness are opposed to a solution that can help address this very area because of the project’s location.
NIMBYism (Not In My Back Yard) is sometimes unfairly used to characterize people who have legitimate concerns about a proposed project to address homelessness. I am not writing this to disparage those legitimate concerns, but rather the NIMBYism that is unfounded, unreasoning, and unjustified. To date, no project created by the county to address homelessness has warranted the opposition we heard at that meeting. In fact, the comments I heard at the meeting about this particular location are the same fear-filled comments we heard about the proposed locations for the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, the M Street Navigation Center, the Safe Camping Program, and even in Delano with the Delano Navigation Center.
Yet today, those projects are performing beyond expectations with no major impacts on the surrounding areas. Why? Because the city, and the county, and the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative have taken steps to make sure that the projects they fund are designed in a way that minimizes the impact on their neighbors. Given these successes, I think the county deserves some deference and even more, our support in the implementation and operation of the Tiny Home Village. They have proven that it can be done the right way.
My heart goes out to our businesses and residents who have been impacted by this issue. I also understand that the costs associated with addressing this issue are concerning (I am a taxpayer too). We should never just throw money at a problem, but that is not what is happening here. Instead, our community is developing projects that are built on evidence-based practices, such as the proposed Tiny Homes Village.
Additionally, projects need to be located near services. It does no good to locate a project in Mojave, when most services are in metro Bakersfield. Over the last several point-in-time counts, metro Bakersfield makes up more than 80 percent of those counted, with sizable populations in Oildale and on the River.
Despite the myths about those who make up our unsheltered homeless population, the vast majority (nearly 90 percent) became homeless while living here in Kern County. They are our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, cousins, and former neighbors. No matter the reason they are homeless, they are our people and until changes in policies are made at the state and federal level, we need to do everything we can to take care of our own.
Let me assert my firm belief based on my years of experience working to transform lives and reduce homelessness, that when it comes to the Tiny Home Village project, the only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.
Jim Wheeler serves as the executive director of Flood Ministries and has been working on addressing homelessness for more than 14 years.