Jesse Rojas_1918.JPG

Jesse Rojas is a farmworker rights activist, spokesperson for Pick Justice, founder of California Farm Workers & Families, and a Central Valley Taxpayers Association board member.

California's business community has struggled to navigate our state's complex legal environment for too long, getting burned with billions of dollars in frivolous lawsuits. But for some reason, the State Supreme Court recently decided to pour gasoline on the fire and set a precedent where laws can be applied retroactively, even to legally binding contracts.

For those who didn't hear, the State Supreme Court recently decided that a life insurance reform bill from 2013 (AB 1747) applies to policies signed before the law took effect. This has concerned those of us who don't want to see life insurance premiums skyrocket, including many business owners who struggle to operate within California's burdensome, often opaque legal environment.