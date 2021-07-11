The Central Valley, in particular Kern County, grows much of the food that feeds the nation and produces energy that fuels every aspect of our economy. California depends on Kern County-produced energy to electrify the grid, giving power to the state’s schools, hospitals and homes. Yet, the current Administration and Democrat majority continue to pass bills that will kill valley jobs.
That assault continues with several anti-oil bills, including SB 467 and SB 419 introduced this year. These bills attack Kern County’s way of life, lead to a higher cost of living, kill more jobs, increase our reliance on foreign oil, and have a common theme. They propose a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist and are an attempt to further burden an industry with more unnecessary regulations. Not only that, but these bills decimate work opportunities and would take away much-needed tax dollars that fund local services such as schools, police departments, firefighters and libraries.
Because of their lack of appreciation for where and how food and energy are produced, Governor Newsom and the majority party are doing everything they can to redefine the valley economy to better match their agenda. For decades, they have ignored calls for new water storage because they claimed food producers could be more efficient. Just recently, they raised gas taxes again all for the purpose of getting people out of their cars because they want us to use mass transit or live in transportation hubs with dense housing units.
California’s oil industry proudly produces fuel that meets the strictest environmental standards. These requirements include a complicated and expensive process to make California oil production the safest and environmentally friendly produced oil in the world — all while competing with global prices to remain competitive.
These out-of-touch political “leaders” with little connection or understanding of the valley are going after Kern’s oil industry again because somehow they think importing oil from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela is more efficient and better for the environment. They blatantly ignore the subsequent human rights and environmental violations these same countries commit, all to justify their actions.
Kern County already produces oil under the toughest environmental protections on the planet while generating more than 50 percent of renewable energy for the grid. Kern County is also quickly growing as a hub for solar energy, with over 19 commercial solar projects in the permitting process and two utility scale solar projects. Despite the hard work Kern County has done to develop these projects, the governor made a decision to appease the coastal elitists and provide them a clear conscious by extending a 1980s voter-approved Solar Tax Exclusion proposition from 2017 to 2025. Undoubtedly, solar energy is important and should be part of California’s portfolio. However, this extension has forced Kern County to take away revenues needed from other essential local services that affect law enforcement, road repairs, construction and educational facilities.
For more than 10 years, Kern County has lost a total of $103 million as a result of the proposition and to make up for these lost dollars, I’ve sent a letter to the governor requesting a one-time funding of $40 million that is needed to backfill those revenues. At a minimum, the governor should backfill the funds from the two-year extension that voters did not pass.
The attacks on the Central Valley need to stop; we are not Los Angeles and we are not San Francisco, so a one-size-fits all approach is not the answer. Here is a little industry secret — San Francisco and Los Angeles use green energy produced by Kern County. Our local leaders have worked tirelessly to make Kern County what it is today — California’s top energy-producing county and an energy gold mine that helps the governor meet his energy goals.
What the Democrat majority needs to understand is that the constant micromanaging from afar, or otherwise, is killing our economy, hurting families, and frustrating local officials trying to make every tax dollar count for our constituents.
Instead of attempting to crush Kern County’s way of life, the majority party should instead look to our county as a leader and a successful model that proves renewable and crude oil production can coexist. Kern County has proven to be the most diverse energy-producing region, ranking number one in the state by generating 70 percent of the state’s fossil fuels and 53 percent of our renewable energy. No other county comes close to our success rates here in Kern, which keeps California moving with fuel and clean energy.
As the proud California state senator representing Kern County, I will always choose to fight for the Central Valley, our way of life and for a better future.
Sen. Shannon Grove represents California 16th Senate District and formerly served as the Senate Republican Leader.