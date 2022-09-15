Is there some type of existence after we die? We didn't exist before we were born (exception: reincarnation), so what makes us think we will be any different after we die? Is this just wishful thinking?

The main purposes of religion is to give a rationale of why we are here, how we should live our lives, and where we might go after we leave this mortal coil. The latter requires the existence of a soul (some undefined essence) that survives us after death. To propose that humans have a soul is an extraordinary claim.