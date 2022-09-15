Is there some type of existence after we die? We didn't exist before we were born (exception: reincarnation), so what makes us think we will be any different after we die? Is this just wishful thinking?
The main purposes of religion is to give a rationale of why we are here, how we should live our lives, and where we might go after we leave this mortal coil. The latter requires the existence of a soul (some undefined essence) that survives us after death. To propose that humans have a soul is an extraordinary claim.
The immortality of the human soul is one of the core tenets of most religions, and one that is based on pagan beliefs that well preceded those of the early Jews, Christians and Muslims. The ancient Babylonians and Egyptians believed in life after death and a path to heavenly reward. The Egyptians worshiped the god Osiris, who was killed but brought back to life. Osiris offered the possibility of new life after death, was the judge of the dead, and was thus associated with the cycles of life and death seen in nature, such as the changing of the seasons.
Hinduism, the world’s oldest religion, has no beginning – it precedes recorded history and has no human founder. It is a mystical religion, leading to the pinnacle of consciousness where man and God are one. Hindus believe that the soul reincarnates, evolving through many births and deaths, called samsara, until all karmas have been resolved, and moksha, liberation from the cycle of rebirth, is attained. Question: How far back in time do the rebirths occur?
If we have a soul, do other animals have a soul? Do chimpanzees have a soul? Do dogs and cats have souls? How about fish, spiders, ants, and bacteria? If none of these and other animals have a soul, where in the evolution of Homo-sapiens did the soul arise? At what point in the evolutionary process, that includes Australopithecus-afarensis, Homo-habilis, Homo-erectus, Homo-neanderthalensis and Homo-sapiens, did the soul suddenly pop into existence? The time span is on the order of 5 million years or so, and humans have been around for approximately 400,000 years.
Primitive humans lived in fear of the violence in nature. Lightning and thunder were assumed to be from some angry deity in the sky. The consciousness of death and the loss of loved ones led to the belief in some type of existence in another world. Hence they buried food and implements in the graves of family members, relatives and important leaders.
Hinduism holds that all living creatures have a soul; however, many religions believe only humans have a soul. Perhaps one of these views is correct or otherwise both views are in error and there is no entity called a soul that exists after death.
Enter terror management theory.
From Psychology Today: Nearly everyone fears death. How that fear influences human thinking and behavior is the focus of terror management theory. According to this theory, death anxiety drives people to adopt worldviews that protect their self-esteem, worthiness and sustainability and allow them to believe that they play an important role in a meaningful world. Accordingly, people need to insulate themselves from their deep fear of living an insignificant life destined to be erased by death. One path to address this fear is to assure themselves that they are part of an important group. This desire to reinforce cultural significance in the face of death often results in displays of prejudice based on the belief that the group with which one identifies is superior to others. In this way, people confirm their self-importance, at least to themselves.
Hence, people join various religions, occult organizations, spiritual bodies, paranormal groups and others. Adopting their beliefs and accepting the apparent "proofs" of their validity give the members control over their angst. Any views or arguments contrary to their emotionally held beliefs produce cognitive dissonance and are usually dismissed out of hand.
So, is there a soul within our bodies and does an afterlife exist? Believers say yes with no credible scientific evidence. But, in reality, the answer is: nobody really knows.
David Keranen is a retired Bakersfield College math professor. He considers himself a secular humanist.