Call me old-fashioned, but facts matter. At least that’s what my editors always told me when I was a news reporter.
A recent Community Voices essay by H. Steven Cronquist ("Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln," May 2) paraphrased a speech by Abraham Lincoln, bragging about our nation’s invincibility.
In effect, Honest Abe declared that all the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined could not defeat us.
While the excerpt was nearly accurate, the opinion piece mistakenly set the original date as being in 1860. According to published historical sources, the future president first delivered this speech to the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Ill. on Jan. 27, 1837.
It was called “The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions” and focused primarily on civil discourse being preferable to lawlessness.
At that time, Lincoln was serving in the state legislature as a member of the Whig party. He declared his hatred for slavery but was reluctant to embrace abolition. His complex views reflected the deep division in our country nearly two centuries ago — a split which continues to this day.
Cronquist was quite correct when he wrote that ignoring our problems makes them worse. However, he erred in his interpretation of Lincoln’s intent in that speech.
America’s 16th president did not prophetically warn against (as the essay writer put it) “a very large number of Americans who simply don’t like this country.” A careful reading of the complete text reveals that Lincoln actually condemned those who attacked the free press, lynched slaves, burned churches and committed other heinous crimes.
In fact, Lincoln was not predicting the future at all. As he put it, “Accounts of outrages committed by mobs form the everyday news of the times.”
He added, “Whatever then their cause may be, it is common to the whole country.”
This wasn’t prophecy. It was journalism.
But the greatest potential menace Lincoln described was that some home-grown tyrants would someday “spring up among us. And when they do, they will as naturally seek the gratification of their ruling passion as others have done before them.”
It does not take much effort to name politicians of both major parties who pursue power beyond that envisioned by the Constitution which they swear an oath to defend. Sadly, we’ve seen many who put personal and partisan interests above all else — including the very citizens who elect them.
Our founders feared that unless we were vigilant, the documents upon which this nation was created could turn into a suicide pact. As we have seen in recent years, such a peril is far too real to ignore.
So, what did Lincoln recommend to prevent a would-be American dictator from seizing power? He said that “it will require the people to be united with each other, attached to the government and laws, and generally intelligent, to successfully frustrate his designs.”
Lincoln specifically pointed to the Constitution and the rule of law as being our nation’s “political religion.” He ended his speech by saying that our nation needed to cultivate a "reverence for the laws" and to rely on "reason — cold, calculating, unimpassioned reason."
Cronquist closed his opinion piece with a couple of quotes from Ronald Reagan. I wish he would have included one of my favorites: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.”
Unfortunately, we are rarely encouraged by our leaders to do great things these days. More often, those so-called leaders drive us apart.
Naturally, that benefits office holders and office seekers alike. Pitting voters against each other merely prompts us to make campaign contributions and perpetuates political dynasties.
While I agree that America is still a great nation, we can only survive and thrive if we work together. As Lincoln so eloquently put it, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Or to quote Reagan again, “There is no such thing as left or right. There is only up or down.”
I hope that we will heed the advice of both the Great Emancipator and the Great Communicator. Let’s keep America safe, and let’s continue to do great things — together.
Terry Phillips is the writer of “Ronald Reagan Saves the World,” a one-man show coming to Bakersfield next year. Visit ReaganPlay.com.