Terry at typewriter CU.JPG

Terry Phillips is the writer of “Ronald Reagan Saves the World,” a one-man show coming to Bakersfield next year. Visit ReaganPlay.com.

Call me old-fashioned, but facts matter. At least that’s what my editors always told me when I was a news reporter.

A recent Community Voices essay by H. Steven Cronquist ("Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln," May 2) paraphrased a speech by Abraham Lincoln, bragging about our nation’s invincibility.