Darrell Feil is owner of Abate-a-Weed in Bakersfield.

Small businesses create and sustain communities. They provide the culture and vibrancy that make each community distinct, and ultimately the places we call home. We must do all we can to support environments that allow our entrepreneurs to bounce back from economic instabilities, grow into the future, and expand their consumer reach. That starts with ensuring that all players in the community are conducting their business fairly and honestly.

Although entrepreneurs are no strangers to challenges, the cost of health care has simply become a problem too big for even the most innovative to tackle alone. As lawmakers look for ways to rein in costs and eliminate fraud and waste, they should prioritize ending hospitals' use of "dishonest billing." Dishonest billing is when hospitals secretly reclassify a doctor’s office they own as a hospital-based setting. This seemingly minor billing nuance can increase the cost of care by as much as 300 percent.