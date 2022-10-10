Happiness is a universal goal — maybe the top goal — among people around the world, especially when conceptualized broadly to include the pursuit of pleasure, the avoidance of suffering, the ability to work toward meaningful goals, and the desire for a satisfying life.
The annual World Happiness Report, a collaboration between the Gallup organization and an international group of eminent scientists, ranks the happiness of almost every country in the world based on the average ratings of people populating them (the U.S. ranks #16). Over the last 10 years, these scientists have discovered a set of predictors of happiness which include, in order of their power of prediction: average GDP per capita (wealth); level of social support (having friends and family you can count on in times of need); life expectancy at birth, strongly influenced by access to medical care; freedom to make life decisions; generosity (percentage of population giving to charities); and perceptions of corruption in government and business. Democracies produce happier citizens than other forms of government because they tend to promote these six predictors.
Regarding wealth, richer nations have higher levels of average happiness than poorer nations. The relationship between wealth and happiness is positive, but not linear. Among poor countries, increased wealth is associated with increased happiness, but as countries become wealthier, happiness increases more slowly. The curve completely flattens once countries reach high middle income, after which there are no increases in happiness with increased wealth.
The same relationship is found within the U.S. With increased wealth, poor Americans become happier, but the curve flattens as wealth continues to increase. A study by Jebb et al. in 2018 demonstrated that the satiation point, the point at which additional wealth contributes almost nothing to happiness, occurs at a household income of $105,000. Millionaires and billionaires are about as happy as one-hundred-thousand-aires.
The lesson is clear, internationally and within the U.S.: money matters when you can’t get your basic needs met, but the ability to buy lots of additional stuff adds little to happiness.
The Golden Rule, variations of which are found in every major religion and many secular theories of ethics, prescribes that we should do unto others as we would have them do unto us. If I want to be happy, I should promote happiness in others. To promote happiness, I should encourage supportive relationships and ensure that others have access to quality healthcare. If I want the freedom to make important life decisions, I should safeguard the rights of others to be free as long as their decisions don’t hurt anyone. And all of us should defend democracy because an uncorrupted democracy increases the likelihood of happiness in our fellow citizens.
I am not obligated, however, to support others’ mistaken beliefs about what will make them happy.
High inflation, high oil prices, broken supply-chains, and decreased stock values should concern us all, but anyone who says they have an easy policy fix for these global challenges is delusional or lying. Most advanced nations have been similarly rocked after the slowing and reopening of their economies following the worst of the COVID pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Fortunately, in time, inflation will ease, supply-chains will be fixed, and stock values will rise again, as they always have.
If we value happiness and follow the Golden Rule, however, we should be most concerned about people below the wealth satiation point since they have the fewest resources to weather the storm. These are the folks the current administration prioritized in the American Rescue Plan and further supported in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Because I believe in happiness for all, I value economic justice and safety nets. I oppose “free” (hate) speech that endangers others. I value access to healthcare and reproductive rights. I oppose automatic weapons that efficiently kill my neighbors. I value loving families in all their configurations. I oppose treating immigrant people as non-human political props. Most of all, I value democracy and oppose forces that would weaken it for our children. Democracy represents our best hope for their happiness.
Politicians and their parties should serve our values; our values should not be twisted to serve their anti-democratic ambitions.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology who studies and teaches a course in the science of happiness and virtue.