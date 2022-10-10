Happiness is a universal goal — maybe the top goal — among people around the world, especially when conceptualized broadly to include the pursuit of pleasure, the avoidance of suffering, the ability to work toward meaningful goals, and the desire for a satisfying life.

The annual World Happiness Report, a collaboration between the Gallup organization and an international group of eminent scientists, ranks the happiness of almost every country in the world based on the average ratings of people populating them (the U.S. ranks #16). Over the last 10 years, these scientists have discovered a set of predictors of happiness which include, in order of their power of prediction: average GDP per capita (wealth); level of social support (having friends and family you can count on in times of need); life expectancy at birth, strongly influenced by access to medical care; freedom to make life decisions; generosity (percentage of population giving to charities); and perceptions of corruption in government and business. Democracies produce happier citizens than other forms of government because they tend to promote these six predictors.