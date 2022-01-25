An important element to eliminating sex trafficking and other forms of sexual exploitation is often overlooked and neglected: addressing the underlying psychological deficiencies that drive the demand.
This past December 2021, The White House released the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking. This report formally recognized the need to aggressively combat consumer demand for commercial sex. This inclusion of demand reduction in the National Action Plan sends a clear message that even our federal government is committed to combating the root cause of sex trafficking.
If leaders within Kern County are sincerely committed to preventing victimization in the sex trade, a priority must be placed on collaborative efforts to effectively address demand reduction and ultimately end sex trafficking.
The concepts of supply and demand are significant elements in commercial economies. Supply represents the product offered, and demand for the product fluctuates based on potential buyers. Within sex trafficking, the supply signifies those who are bought and sold for sex. The individuals who increase demand for this supply are those with the desire and means to purchase people for sex.
This consumer demand for paid sex objectifies and diminishes the humanity of those being sold by rendering vulnerable children and marginalized adults as public sexual commodities, to be used and disposed of at their convenience. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation cites sex buyers as the primary perpetrators of violence against prostituted women. As a result of sexual violence, many victims often experience lifelong physical and psychological trauma, as well as a multitude of other public health impairments.
A reluctance to adequately confront sex buying guarantees not only the success of the criminal institution of sex trafficking, but also solidifies the expansion of this criminal industry by creating further generations of victims. Without buyers making a conscience decision to purchase, sexual exploitation would end- No buyers, no business!
Targeting demand is the most effective way to use law enforcement resources for lasting change. There are at least 12 tactics that have been used in several U.S. cities to deter people from buying sex. An effective and evolving demand-reduction tactic includes reverse stings that arrest sex buyers instead of trafficking victims and provides buyers an option for deterring future behavior through attending a diversion program. Traditionally referred to as "Johns Schools," the concept involves a re-education model developed by the late Norma Hotaling.
In 1996, Norma, a survivor of trafficking and founder of Standing Against Global Exploitation, helped the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office create a first-of-its-kind class for men detained soliciting prostitutes. The First Offender Prostitution Program of San Francisco was replicated in 40 U.S. cities. With classes ranging from an eight-hour course to 10-week sessions, curriculum is taught collaboratively with sex trafficking survivor-experts, prosecutors, police, neighborhood activists, and health educators who discuss the realities of sex trafficking.
The program was applauded in a 2008 U.S. Department of Justice study, which concluded that participants who attended San Francisco’s “john school” were 30 percent less likely to be rearrested for soliciting a prostitute than solicitors who did not attend such a program. While this approach to demand reduction utilizes a model whereby participants receive valuable information regarding harms associated with sex trafficking, this method does not attend to cognitive restructuring and reframing to eliminate the likelihood for future victimization.
Founded in 2017 by Bakersfield native Dr. Tiara King, Kern County houses the only demand reduction program in the nation to employ a one-year minimum requirement with an evidence-based psychotherapeutic approach incorporating the risk, needs, and responsivity model.
The underlying mechanisms and reasons for purchasing commercial sex are complex and diverse. However, an understanding of demand and how to reduce demand is key to eliminating sex trafficking and of importance not only for law enforcement, but also for public health interventions and support activities targeted toward both people paying for and people receiving money or other compensation for sex.
No one has a right to buy sexual access to another person. By confronting the demand for sex trafficking, we seek to use market dynamics to prevent sexual exploitation before it happens, ultimately ending sex trafficking.
Dr. Joe Berkenshire is executive director at the California Commission on Sexual Exploitation. He can be contacted at info@calcose.com.