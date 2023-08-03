Screenshot 2023-07-27 at 12.40.13 PM.png

Esperanza Vielma is the executive director of the Environmental Justice Coalition for Water. She served as chair of the Environmental Justice Advisory Group of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and is one of 20 statewide community partners for the California Air Resources Board.

Growing up in California’s Central Valley, you realize pretty quickly the invisible line between upper-middle-class and working-class families. However, this story isn’t unique to my hometown — and is becoming more commonplace throughout our state.

Today, California’s Investor Owned Utilities are trying to ignite a class war between these two groups. In the name of what the IOUs call “equity”, they seek to deceive California consumers by adding a permanent monthly tax to your electricity bill. It’s their latest attempt to appropriate environmental justice to bolster their profits by attacking the cost-saving benefits of increased access to distributed energy like on-site solar and microgrids.