Growing up in California’s Central Valley, you realize pretty quickly the invisible line between upper-middle-class and working-class families. However, this story isn’t unique to my hometown — and is becoming more commonplace throughout our state.
Today, California’s Investor Owned Utilities are trying to ignite a class war between these two groups. In the name of what the IOUs call “equity”, they seek to deceive California consumers by adding a permanent monthly tax to your electricity bill. It’s their latest attempt to appropriate environmental justice to bolster their profits by attacking the cost-saving benefits of increased access to distributed energy like on-site solar and microgrids.
When I graduated from UC Berkeley, I decided that I wanted to return home to work to bridge the terrible social inequities I saw in California. During my work as the executive director for the Environmental Justice Coalition for Water, a nonprofit serving front-line communities, I saw firsthand how they have been disproportionately affected by both industrial and agricultural pollution, as well as poor urban planning. These families are also the most affected by the consequences of climate change such as drought, flooding, wildfires and ensuing electrical blackouts and loss of economic productivity.
You learn quickly working in this space that solving environmental and public health damages can be daunting and, in most cases, will take millions of dollars to mitigate. But in the last decade, I have seen the intersection between environmental justice and climate change manifest itself in the marketplace. Enter residential rooftop solar.
Across the state, distributed energy technologies, like solar panels, have spread themselves across the roofs of homes. This phenomenon is helping to solve two systemic issues in EJ communities, poor air quality and high utility bills. But California’s investor-owned utilities have become a powerful enemy to this progress. Last year, they used their enormous political influence to try to gut California’s successful net energy metering policy and stick all these new modest income solar users with a monthly solar tax.
Concerned about the IOUs attack on cleaner air and lower utility bills, I helped found the Coalition for Environmental Equity and Economics, whose mission is to equitability transition EJ, immigrant and the Black church communities into the green economy. While the CEEE coalition was able to stop the solar tax, the IOUs were successful in getting the California Public Utilities Commission to cut net metering credits by 75%.
But the IOU’s efforts won’t die easily. In last year’s legislative session, just after midnight when they thought nobody would notice, they inserted a so-called trailer bill to mandate the CPUC impose a fixed rate utility tax on every California ratepayer.
Fast-forward a year, and the utilities have submitted their proposed fixed fee structure, to the bewilderment of millions of Californians. As they always do, the utilities are selling the proposal as some sort of egalitarian model of rate structuring. Perhaps the monopoly utilities that made more than $30 billion in profit last year might be a bit deceptive in selling anything they do as fairer for working families.
In fact, according to a recent study by The Clean Coalition, their proposal will actually favor those who live in large, 3,700-square-foot homes. The Californians who are fortunate enough to afford a larger home will see an up to 20% drop in their monthly rate. Meanwhile, those with modest incomes who live in small homes, apartments, and duplexes, will see their rates rise as much as 20%. In other words, most working families pay more and most wealthy families pay less–hardly equity.
Red alert! By pitting the middle class against the poor, the IOU’s actual goal is to increase their Wall Street value and profits. The reality is IOUs see distributed energy such as rooftop solar and microgrids as a threat to their bottom line. Guess what? It is.
When we encourage energy conservation, the winners are everyday people. And the way I look at it, putting the people before the billion-dollar monopoly utilities is a great (green) deal for everyone. Please oppose the deceptive utility tax.
Esperanza Vielma is the executive director of the Environmental Justice Coalition for Water. She served as chair of the Environmental Justice Advisory Group of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and is one of 20 statewide community partners for the California Air Resources Board.